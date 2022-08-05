Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 5

Join or Sign In
It's always nice when a movie's title tells you when to watch it. Independence Day is for Independence Day, Valentine's Day is for Valentine's Day, and Wedding Season is for wedding season. The new Netflix rom-com about two people who pretend to date to appease their parents — and you'll never guess what happens next — joins Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Movies list on Friday, Aug. 5. It makes its debut at No. 7. The only other new addition to the list is the original Men in Black, a stone-cold classic. Meanwhile, the Top 10 TV Shows list is the same as it was yesterday; expect that to change over the weekend following today's release of The Sandman.
But who said that popular was the same as good? Below we list off the Top 10 movies and shows on Netflix, and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas
Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn
Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men
Is it good?: It's just OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor
Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome is pretty darling!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel
Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance
Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Cars, dudes
Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: All American
Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry
Is it good?: It's bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment
Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incesty stuff framed as romance
Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Will Smith slapping aliens, time traveling, Josh Brolin doing Tommy Lee Jones
Is it good?: It's a lot better than Men in Black 2, but not as good as Men in Black O.G.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Fake dating, weddings
Is it good?: It's cute and fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Real heroes playing themselves
Is it good?: It's not great, but it has some good parts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Funny-lookin' aliens, conspiracy theories, Tommy Lee Jones
Is it good?: It rules
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Tobey "best Spider-Man" Maguire, octopuses
Is it good?: It's one of the best superhero movies ever made
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Aug. 5
