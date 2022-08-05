Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 5

Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda, Wedding Season Ken Woroner/Netflix

It's always nice when a movie's title tells you when to watch it. Independence Day is for Independence Day, Valentine's Day is for Valentine's Day, and Wedding Season is for wedding season. The new Netflix rom-com about two people who pretend to date to appease their parents — and you'll never guess what happens next — joins Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Movies list on Friday, Aug. 5. It makes its debut at No. 7. The only other new addition to the list is the original Men in Black, a stone-cold classic. Meanwhile, the Top 10 TV Shows list is the same as it was yesterday; expect that to change over the weekend following today's release of The Sandman.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below we list off the Top 10 movies and shows on Netflix, and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Carter: This Korean action flick follows an amnesiac man on a rescue mission

This Korean action flick follows an amnesiac man on a rescue mission Darlings: A woman sets out for revenge against her husband in this Indian movie

A woman sets out for revenge against her husband in this Indian movie The Informer: Joel Kinnaman stars in this 2019 British crime thriller

Joel Kinnaman stars in this 2019 British crime thriller Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie: The franchise that teaches kids to associate Renaissance artists with turtles returns

The franchise that teaches kids to associate Renaissance artists with turtles returns The Sandman: Neil Gaiman's comics get a faithful adaptation with a great cast [ Review ]

Neil Gaiman's comics get a faithful adaptation with a great cast Skyfall: 007 is back in this 2012 Bond film

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

For fans of: The '90s, cultural documentaries, Korn

Is it good?: Is Fred Durst a meathead?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Cars, dudes

Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: All American

Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Sofia Carson, Purple Hearts Hopper Stone/Netflix

For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment

Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incesty stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Will Smith slapping aliens, time traveling, Josh Brolin doing Tommy Lee Jones

Is it good?: It's a lot better than Men in Black 2, but not as good as Men in Black O.G.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Fake dating, weddings

Is it good?: It's cute and fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



8. The 15:17 to Paris

For fans of: Real heroes playing themselves

Is it good?: It's not great, but it has some good parts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Funny-lookin' aliens, conspiracy theories, Tommy Lee Jones

Is it good?: It rules

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Tobey "best Spider-Man" Maguire, octopuses

Is it good?: It's one of the best superhero movies ever made

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



