Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 3

Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Yesterday Netflix released its Global Top 10 lists of the most popular shows and movies on the streaming service for the week of July 25-31, and action flick The Gray Man was the No. 1 movie for the second week in a row. Its two-week total for hours watched stands at just over 185 million. That number means it's unlikely to overtake Red Notice (364 million hours) and Don't Look Up (360 million hours) on Netlfix's list of all-time most-watched movies in their first 28 days of release, but it might be good enough for third place, where Bird Box currently sits with 282 million hours watched. The Gray Man isn't the No. 1 movie on Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart today; military romance Purple Hearts is. The No. 1 show is survival drama Keep Breathing.

But who said that popular was the same as good? Below we list off the Top 10 movies and shows on Netflix, and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Buba: German crime comedy Netflix describes as "hilariously brutal"

German crime comedy Netflix describes as "hilariously brutal" Trainwreck: Woodstock '99: Docuseries about the notorious music festival [ Review ]

Docuseries about the notorious music festival Don't Blame Karma!: Mexican rom-com about a woman with incredibly bad luck in love





Mexican rom-com about a woman with incredibly bad luck in love Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2: Brazilian series about a woman exposing a religious cult in the government





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Melissa Barrera, Keep Breathing Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Cars, dudes

Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: All American

Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed

Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Cute Korean dramas, The Good Doctor

Is it good?: This international hit about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome is pretty darling!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



The Sea Beast Netflix

For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Will Smith slapping aliens, time traveling, Josh Brolin doing Tommy Lee Jones

Is it good?: It's a lot better than Men in Black 2, but not as good as Men in Black O.G.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Blake Lively looking good through the years, weird incesty stuff framed as romance

Is it good?: This fantasy about timeless romance isn't bad and features good performances from Lively and Harrison Ford

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Brett Ratner movies, Eddie Murphy, mindless entertainment

Is it good?: It's dumb fun about regular people pulling off a heist against a scammer

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Tobey "best Spider-Man" Maguire, octopuses

Is it good?: It's one of the best superhero movies ever made

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Demonic witches, heroic teens, the Nine Inch Nails song "The Wretched"

Is it good?: It's super scary and super gory

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures

Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. Recurrence

For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops

Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Aug. 3

Yesterday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows