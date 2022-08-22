Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 22

Michelle Monaghan, Echoes Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

One of Netflix's most popularly successful genres is the psychological thriller limited series that prioritizes twists over everything else, such as believable characters or a story that makes sense. The latest is Echoes, which, like last year's crappy late-summer hit Clickbait, is written by Australians but set in America. It stars Michelle Monaghan as a pair of twins who secretly swap back and forth between each other's lives, but then one of them goes missing. It's No. 1 on Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, August 22, a spot it ascended to over the weekend after being released on Friday.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Ridley Jones Season 4: Animated kids' show about a girl who protects a museum where the exhibits come to life that can only be described as Dora the Explorer meets Night at the Museum meets, of course, Paw Patrol.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

David Thewlis, The Sandman Liam Daniel/Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Career-based reality competition shows, make-up tutorials, slaying

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a nice show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Slapstick humor, the Cuphead video game

Is it good?: It's cool that a show doing '30s style animation exists, even if it's not for everyone

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Instant Dream Home

For fans of: Extreme Home Makeover, but faster

Is it good?: It's fun but very stressful

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, The Next 365 Days Netflix

1. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



5. The Next 365 Days

For fans of: 50 Shades of Gray, graphic sex

Is it good?: The first two 365 Days movies were terrible, and this is more of the same

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

For fans of: Live-action adaptations of anime and manga

Is it good?: Only fans of anime and manga can say

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Aug. 22

Friday's Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows