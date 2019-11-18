Ho-ho-holy moly, Netflix is getting into the Christmas spirit this year. The streaming service is adding a ton of new movies, series, and specials to its already-festive library this season, so if you're looking to add some merriment to your to-be-watched queue, that log-in you borrowed from Aunt Louise is going to be the gift that keeps on giving. Netflix has already been serving up some cheer with the releases of Holiday in the Wild, Let It Snow, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2, and Klaus, but there's still so much more to come.

The Knight Before Christmas will center on a science teacher (Vanessa Hudgens) who guides a time-travelling knight named Sir Cole (portrayed by Josh Whitehouse) through the present-day (Nov. 21). That release will be followed by Nailed It! Holiday Season 2 (Nov. 22) and some kid-friendly fare in Super Monsters Save Christmas and True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26). Then, Holiday Rush will feature a down-on-his-luck DJ (Romany Malco) and his producer (Sonequa Martin-Green) as they learn the true meaning of Christmas, and Merry Happy Whatever Season 1 will bring some snark to the season as well (Nov. 28). Also ahead is Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29), Team Kaylie Part 2 holiday episode (Dec. 2), and then the film we've all been waiting for: yes, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is delivering some very tiny stockings this year (Dec. 5). Netflix's holiday bounty will then continue to grow with Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas and Magic for Humans' Season 2 holiday episode (Dec. 6), A Family Reunion Christmas (Dec. 9), and Alexa & Katie's Season 3 holiday episode (Dec. 30).

These titles add to the already available Netflix holiday originals from last year, like A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, The Holiday Calendar, The Princess Switch, The Christmas Chronicles, Christmas Inheritance, and A Very Murray Christmas.

In addition to their own new goodies, Netflix has also added a bunch of other tinsel-y offerings to its streaming library, including Christmas Break-In, Christmas Survival, Elliot the Littlest Reindeer, Holly Star, Santa Girl, The Christmas Candle, Christmas in the Heartland, A Holiday Engagement, Christmas Crush, and Dear Santa. On top of those — since you're obviously on Santa's very nice list this year — Netflix also has a few other timely favorites available now, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018), Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas, Christmas with the Kranks, and White Christmas.

