Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of Nov. 8-14.

I'm going to be honest with you. You don't even need to read this article this week, because frankly, the new offerings stink. There's some winter holiday programming (in the first week of November), some animated shows for kids, and a bunch of foreign releases that don't look particularly that interesting. Not because they're foreign, but because they look bad. Why is Netflix doing this to us? This is also the fortnight that both Apple and Disney launch their new streaming services, so maybe Netflix is being the good guy and giving them a chance. If I were in charge of Netflix, I would have dropped Stranger Things Season 4, Bird Box 2: Birdier and Boxier, and Noah Centineo Takes His Shirt Off in Slow Motion to crush the competition into dust. In the streaming wars, I'm using chemical weapons and tactical nukes. No one survives. Have a wonderful day!

All titles are out Friday, Nov. 8 unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Releases

Let It Snow

This holiday season, a group of teens gets the greatest Christmas gift of all: uncontrollable hormones and half-formed emotional competency that leads them on various wintery adventures in this rom-com as they discover themselves through trial and error. This is based on the John Green novel and stars Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 2

The Great British Baking Show is a global phenomenon, and I still haven't figured out why. People aren't mean to each other, the baked goods look delicious, and the contestants are competent and kind. Where's the fun in that? This is the second season of the holiday edition, so it's extra cheerful. GROSS. I still can't believe Vince Noir from The Mighty Boosh is a judge on this show. (Trailer)

Everything Else

Green Eggs and Ham, Season 1

The classic Dr. Seuss book Green Eggs and Ham — an exercise in fun tongue-twisters that has minimal story --gets adapted into a full-blown television series somehow in our continuing effort to destroy even the most sacred of childhood literature. In the animated show, Guy-Am-I (Michael Douglas) still hates green eggs and ham and Sam-I-Am (Adam Devine) still loves them, but they work together to help save some animal from a poacher or something. I would not recommend this on a boat. I would not recommend this with a goat!

Busted, Season 2

If you prefer to watch people play murder mystery games rather than play them yourself, then watch this Korean game show... because I think that's what happens in it. (Trailer)

The Greatest Events of WWII in Color, Season 1

Monday is Veterans Day, so, uhhhh, get in the spirit by watching old war footage that's been colorized? (Trailer)

Paradise Beach

When a criminal gets out of prison and reconnects with his gang at a beach resort in Thailand, he looks for his cut of their last score in this French thriller. But his dumb gang lost it all, so now he's got to try to get it back by punching and shooting people. Thanks for nothing, guys! (Trailer)

Wild District, Season 2

You binged all of Jack Ryan Season 2, and now you want more South American political mayhem? This Colombian series is about an ex-con who avoids jail time by working undercover... and killing lots of people. That is a sound political strategy. (Trailer)

Little Things, Season 3

The international language of love gets drowned out by the international language of RELATIONSHIPS ARE HARD in this Indian romantic drama which sees a couple struggling with a long distance relationship and career success in Season 3. (Trailer / Saturday, Nov. 9)

Chief of Staff, Season 2

With a generic title like that, you know this Korean series is going to be a pretty straightforward political drama about go-getters get-going all over each other up the ladder. (Trailer / Monday, Nov. 11)

Harvey Girls Forever, Season 3

The crossover you've been waiting for is finally happening: Richie Rich is coming to Dreamworks Animation's Harvey Girls Forever! You know how all the cool kids can't stop talking about teenage icon Richie Rich. This is going to be a SMASH. If Baby Huey shows up, this will basically blow The Avengers out of the water. (Trailer / Tuesday, Nov. 12)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

I didn't know that Jeff Garlin, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, did stand-up comedy, but here is video proof that he does stand-up comedy. (Trailer / Tuesday, Nov. 12)

Maradona in Mexico

This limited docuseries follow soccer legend Diego Maradona as he coaches a pro team in Mexico. And that's it. (Trailer / Wednesday, Nov. 13)

The Stranded, Season 1

After a tsunami hits Thailand, a group of teens (of course) get stranded on an island (of course) and strange supernatural things begin to happen (of course). (Trailer / Thursday, Nov. 14)

