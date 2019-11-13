The season of holiday cheer is almost here, which means your TV screens are about to become a whole lot more festive. If you're like us, you'll take all the onscreen merriment you can get, from feel-good cartoon Christmas classics to gushy holiday love stories to those joyful reality TV competition specials.

To help guide your holiday viewing plans, we combed through the holiday schedules of all the major networks as well as the libraries of the leading streaming services to give you this complete guide to what's available to watch this winter.

Check out the full holiday schedule and streaming offerings below (all times Eastern).

Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis, Holiday in the Wild Photo: Ilze Kitshoff



New Originals

Holiday in the Wild

Let It Snow

Klaus (Nov. 15)

The Knight Before Christmas (Nov. 21)

Nailed It! Holiday Season 2 (Nov. 22)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Nov. 26)

True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26)

Holiday Rush (Nov. 28)

Merry Happy Whatever Season 1 (Nov. 28)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29)

Team Kaylie Part 2 holiday episode (Dec. 2)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Dec. 5)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 6)

Magic for Humans Season 2 holiday episode (Dec. 6)

A Family Reunion Christmas (Dec. 9)

Alexa & Katie Season 3 holiday episode (Dec. 30)

Other

The Christmas Chronicles

Christmas Inheritance

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas with the Kranks

Christmas with a View

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

The Holiday Calendar

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

The Princess Switch

The Spirit of Christmas

A Very Murray Christmas

White Christmas

Cameron Diaz, The Holiday Photo: Sony Pictures



The Christmas Calendar

Christmas Perfection

A Cinderella Christmas

Daddy's Home 2

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

The Holiday

Home by Christmas

Home for the Holidays

Second Chance Christmas

Nick Frost, Peter Capaldi, Doctor Who

Babes in Toyland

A Christmas Carol in Color!

Doctor Who Christmas specials

If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie

It's a Wonderful Life

Jack Frost (1977)

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

Merry Christmas from Funny or Die

A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story

Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone



Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Noelle

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Santa Buddies

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Search for Santa Paws

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.)

CMA Country Christmas (Dec. 3 at 9 p.m.)

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.)

Same Time, Next Christmas (Dec. 5 at 9 p.m.)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.)

Olaf's Frozen Adventure (Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m.)

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (Dec. 12 at 9 p.m., Dec. 19 at 9 p.m., Dec. 26 at 9 p.m., and Jan. 2 at 9 p.m.)

Shrek the Halls (Dec. 17 at 9:30 p.m.)

Disney Prep & Landing (Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.)

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.)

I Love Lucy Christmas Special



Frosty the Snowman (Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Frosty Returns (Nov. 29 at 8:30 p.m.)

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on Fire (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.)

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m.)

The Story of Santa Claus (Nov. 30 at 9 p.m.)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.)

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)

A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel (Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.)

Tim Allen, The Santa Clause Photo: Archive Photos, Getty Images



Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (Dec. 1 at 7 a.m., Dec. 6 at 7:30 a.m., Dec. 14 at 11:55 p.m., Dec. 15 at 9:05 a.m., Dec. 17 at 12:35 p.m., Dec. 18 at 11:05 a.m., Dec. 23 at 8 a.m., and Dec. 25 at 7 a.m.)

Deck the Halls (Dec. 1 at 9:05 a.m., Dec. 2 at 4:15 p.m., Dec. 4 at 12 a.m., Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 4:10 p.m., Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., Dec. 15 at 1:20 p.m., Dec.16 at 7 a.m., Dec. 19 at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., Dec. 23 at 10 a.m., and Dec. 25 at 12 a.m.)

Arthur Christmas (Dec. 1 at 11:10 a.m., Dec. 5 at 4:35 p.m., Dec. 6 at 1:35 p.m., Dec. 10 at 6:15 p.m., Dec. 11 at 1:10 p.m., Dec, 14 at 9 a.m., Dec. 15 at 7 a.m., Dec. 20 at 11:55 p.m., Dec. 21 at 9:40 a.m., Dec. 23 at 2:05 p.m., and Dec. 24 at 11:30 a.m.)

The Simpsons Holiday-thon (Dec. 1 at 1:15 p.m., Dec. 3 at 12 a.m., Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., Dec. 10 at 12 a.m., Dec. 11 at 3:20 p.m., Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., Dec. 17 at 12 a.m., Dec. 18 at 1:10 p.m., and Dec. 24 at 12 a.m.)

The Santa Clause (Dec. 1 at 2:45 p.m., Dec. 6 at 9:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m., Dec. 12 at 6:50 p.m., Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at 7:45 p.m., Dec. 16 at 4:50 p.m., Dec. 21 at 5:05 p.m., Dec. 22 at 10:15 a.m., Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.)

The Santa Clause 2 (Dec. 1 at 4:50 p.m., Dec. 6 at 11:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 2:05 p.m., Dec. 12 at 8:55 p.m., Dec. 13 at 2:35 p.m., Dec. 15 at 9:50 p.m., Dec. 16 at 6:55 p.m., Dec. 21 at 7:10 p.m., Dec. 22 at 12:25 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 3:35 p.m.)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Dec. 1 at 6:55 p.m., Dec. 7 at 4:10 p.m., Dec. 8 at 2:05 p.m., Dec. 13 at 4:40 p.m., Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Dec. 15 at 11:55 p.m., Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., Dec. 19 at 2:35 p.m., Dec. 20 at 1 p.m., Dec. 21 at 11:55 p.m., and Dec. 22 at 2:35 p.m.)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (Dec. 1 at 9 p.m., Dec. 2 at 6:20 p.m., Dec. 5 at 8:20 p.m., Dec. 6 at 5:20 p.m., Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m., Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m., Dec. 14 at 9:15 p.m., Dec. 15 at 5:05 p.m., Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m., Dec. 19 at 4:40 p.m., Dec. 21 at 9:15 p.m., Dec. 22 at 4:40 p.m., Dec. 23 at 9:20 p.m., and Dec. 24 at 5:40 p.m.)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (Dec. 1 at 11:30 p.m., Dec. 2 at 12 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2:10 p.m., Dec. 10 at 7:30 a.m., Dec. 13 at 11:55 p.m., and Dec. 14 at 7 a.m.)

The Little Drummer Boy (1968) (Dec. 1 at 1:30 a.m., Dec. 2 at 7 a.m., Dec. 6 at 1:30 a.m., Dec. 21 at 7 a.m., Dec. 22 at 12:30 a.m., and Dec. 24 at 7 a.m.)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m.)

Wrap Battle (Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., Dec. 5 at 11 a.m., Dec. 7 at 1 a.m., Dec. 8 at 7 a.m., Dec. 9 at 9 p.m., Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.)

Santa Baby (Dec. 3 at 7:30 a.m.)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Dec. 3 at 1:40 p.m., Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., Dec. 11 at 10 p.m., Dec. 19 at 7:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., and Dec. 22 at 1 a.m.)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (Dec. 4 at 7:30 a.m.)

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Dec. 3 at 4:45 p.m., Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., Dec. 20 at 4:40 p.m., Dec. 21 at 11:50 a.m., Dec. 24 at 9:55 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 4:45 p.m.)

Home Alone (Dec. 3 at 5:50 p.m., Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., Dec. 7 at 7:50 p.m., Dec. 8 at 4:10 p.m., Dec. 13 at 6:45 p.m., Dec. 14 at 4:05 p.m., Dec. 17 at 5:50 p.m., Dec. 18 at 3:10 p.m., Dec. 22 at 7:20 p.m., Dec. 23 at 4:10 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 5:50 p.m.)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m., Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 10:20 p.m., Dec. 8 at 6:40 p.m., Dec. 13 at 9:15 p.m., Dec. 14 at 6:35 p.m., Dec. 17 at 8:20 p.m., Dec. 18 at 5:40 p.m., Dec. 22 at 9:50 p.m., Dec. 23 at 6:40 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 8:20 p.m.)

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Dec. 4 at 9 p.m., Dec. 10 at 2:05 p.m., and Dec. 18 at 12 a.m.)

Holiday in Handcuffs (Dec. 5 at 7:30 a.m.)

Kung Fu Panda Holiday (Dec. 5 at 12 p.m., Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., Dec. 8 at 1:30 a.m., Dec. 9 at 4:20 p.m., and Dec. 24 at 11 a.m.)

Unaccompanied Minors (Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. and Dec. 15 at 11:10 a.m.)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Dec. 5 at 6:40 p.m., Dec. 6 at 3:40 p.m., Dec. 15 at 3:25 p.m., Dec. 16 at 1:05 p.m., Dec. 19 at 7:20 p.m., and Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m., Dec. 20 at 6:15 p.m., Dec. 21 at 1:25 p.m., Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 3:40 p.m.)

Home Alone 3 (Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 7 at 8 a.m., and Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.)

Frosty the Snowman (Dec. 6 at 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at 6:15 p.m., Dec. 20 at 5:45 p.m., Dec. 21 at 12:55 p.m., Dec. 24 at 8:20 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 3:10 p.m.)

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.)

Same Time, Next Christmas (Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.)

The Perfect Holiday (Dec. 13 at 1:35 p.m.)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas



Ellen's Game of Games holiday special (Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.)

It's a Wonderful Life (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) (Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.)

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.)

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m.)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m.)

A Toast to 2019! (Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.)

Chad Michael Murray, Torrey DeVitto, Write Before Christmas Photo: Hallmark Channel



Christmas Under the Stars (Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.)

Write Before Christmas (Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.)

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.)

A Christmas Duet (Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.)

Check Inn to Christmas (Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.)

The Christmas Club (Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas at the Plaza (Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas in Rome (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas Town (Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.)

A Christmas Love Story (Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas at Dollywood (Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.)

Holiday Date (Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.)

A Cheerful Christmas (Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.)

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.)

Double Holiday (Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.)

When Calls the Heart Christmas (Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

New Year, New Me (Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.)

Tia Mowry-Hardrict, A Very Vintage Christmas Photo: Lifetime



Christmas a La Mode (Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas in Louisiana (Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.)

Random Acts of Christmas (Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.)

The Magical Christmas Shoes (Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.)

Twinkle All the Way (Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas 9 to 5 (Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.)

A Very Vintage Christmas (Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

A Christmas Wish (Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.)

Staging Christmas (Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Merry Liddle Christmas (Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.)

You Light Up my Christmas (Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.)

A Storybook Christmas (Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.)

Christmas Unleashed (Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.)

Grounded for Christmas (Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas Stars (Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.)

Matchmaker Christmas (Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.)

A Christmas Winter Song (Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.)

Rediscovering Christmas (Dec.15 at 8 p.m.)

The Christmas Temp (Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas Love Letter (Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.)

Christmas Hotel (Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.)

A Date by Christmas Eve (Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.)

Andrew Lincoln, Love Actually



Jingle All the Way

Love Actually

Santa Buddies

The Search for Santa Paws

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, A Bad Moms Christmas Photo: STX Entertainment



A Bad Moms Christmas

Christmas at the Chateau

The Man Who Invented Christmas

You Better Watch Out

A Christmas Carol Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

Saving Santa

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Daddy's Home 2 Photo: Paramount Pictures

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas

Daddy's Home 2