The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to be a star-studded event yet again this year. TV Guide has learned exclusively that the event will feature a special debut performance by none other than living legend Celine Dion, performing from her new album Courage. The parade will be hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (all time zones).

TV Guide can also reveal that along with Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots have joined the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup. In addition, the parade will feature Natasha Bedingfield, the Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL stars Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young, and, of course, the star of the season, Santa Claus.

The parade's opening number on 34th Street will feature the Muppets alongside several actors, singers, and dancers, and then the celebration will move to the front of Macy's flagship store, with performances by the casts of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, and Tina — The Tina Turner Musical. The Radio City Rockettes will also bring their famous high kicks to Herald Square.

The new balloons joining this year's parade include Astronaut Snoopy from Peanuts Worldwide, Green Eggs and Ham from Netflix, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary from Nickelodeon. Also, the vintage balloon Smokey Bear will return to the air to celebrate his 75th birthday during this year's event, and contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama will display her Love Flies Up to the Sky balloon creation, developed from face motifs from her "My Eternal Soul" paintings series.

The new floats joining the procession will include Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues and You! (with Josh Dela Cruz), The Brick-changer by The Lego Group (with NCT 127), Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel (with Tenille Townes), Rexy in the City by COACH (with Billy Porter), and Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life (with Kelly Rowland).

Other performances at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include the 1,200 teen dancers and cheerleaders from across the nation that are part of Spirit of America Dance Stars and Spirit of America Cheer, New Orleans' '80s-style dancers from 610 Stompers, the modern dancers from New York's The Alvin Ailey School, the child tap dancers from New York's The Nice List, Illinois' Gamma Phi Circus, New York's Manhattan Youth Ballet, the dancers of New York's National Dance Institute, and Young People's Chorus of NYC.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment's Executive Vice President of Special Programs Dough Vaughan said, "We are thrilled to present the 93rd edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to our viewers nationwide. This iconic tradition will once again jump start the holiday season with a celebration led by an incredible lineup of performers, bands, floats, balloons, and more."

The 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC live on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (all time zones), with a special encore presentation set for 2 to 5 p.m.