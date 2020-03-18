Even if you've been watching Modern Family since the Emmy-winning comedy first aired on ABC in 2009, we bet it's hard to wrap your head around how much the cast has changed.

Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez were all kids when the show began. Sarah Hyland, once a child actor herself, was just 18. Today, as Modern Family nears the April 8 air date of its series finale, they're all twentysomethings — and booking gigs on the likes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Veronica Mars, and, in the case of Hyland, getting engaged to a Bachelor Nation personality, Wells Adams.

It's been a long road for the others in the cast, too. Back in 2009. viewers were introduced to Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen as TV moms for a new generation, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet originated characters credited with helping to change public opinion on same-sex marriage — even if, at the time, Ferguson's and Stonestreet's Mitchell and Cam were not married. (Modern Family is set in California, where in 2009, same-sex marriage was banned.)

Today, all those stars and more, including favorites Fred Willard and Shelley Long (who played quirky Modern Family grandparents), and Adam DeVine and Reid Ewing (who've played Haley Dunphy's love interests), are setting up new projects and looking beyond life in the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Prichett-Tucker clans.

