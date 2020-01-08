ABC announced the series finale date for Modern Family during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. The half-hour sitcom will air its final episode on Wednesday, April 8.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, Modern Family was heralded as a groundbreaking comedy when it premiered in 2009. Telling the story of a large and eccentric family, the series' ensemble cast includes Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez. The sitcom is currently its 11th season, and over the course of its run it has accrued one Golden Globe Award, five SAG Awards, and 22 Emmy Awards, including five wins for Outstanding Comedy Series and acting wins for Bowen, Burrell, and Stonestreet.

When speaking with TV Guide in fall 2019, Lloyd promised fans that the finale will reward viewers who have stuck with the series over the years. "We feel we owe it to our loyal fans to set our characters on paths that the loyal fans will be happy about," Lloyd said. "There's been a bit of debate about that. Of course, we won't nail that for everyone. We want to do that for ourselves as well as the fans. There's pressure on that. At the same time, it's easier to write toward an ending, and there's a lot of good adrenaline among the writers and cast to do the last season as well as we can."

Modern Family Co-Creator Teases Happy Ending for Loyal Fans

Before the series finale airs, ABC is also giving fans the opportunity to help program their own farewell marathon. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite Modern Family episodes of all time, which will then air as part of a three-hour marathon kicking off at 8/7c on Wednesday, March 11. The marathon will begin with the show's series premiere, but the following five episodes will be those voted on by the fans. Viewers can start casting their votes starting Monday, Feb. 3 through daily polls on the show's official Twitter handle. Voting will close on Friday, Feb. 7.

ABC has also announced when How to Get Away With Murder's series finale will air, as well as the series premiere date for new dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (April 6). In addition, the network has announced that The Conners will air a live episode on Feb. 11.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)