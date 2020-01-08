Now Playing How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek

The day will come when How to Get Away with Murder, ABC's twisty legal thriller, won't get away with it anymore. And that day will be Thursday, May 14, when the series finale airs.

ABC announced Wednesday that the Viola Davis-led series' sixth and final season will return for its last six episodes on Thursday, April 2, before concluding May 14 at 10/9c.

The Season 6 fall finale ended on a cliffhanger as Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who was previously presumed dead, was seen in a flash-forward at Professor Annalise Keating's (Davis) funeral, adding to the speculation about who killed her. The back half of the season will pick up where the fall finale left off in the present-day storyline as Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) and Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) are arrested for the murder of Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry). Meanwhile, Annalise was last seen fleeing Philadelphia after the news broke that she is under criminal investigation.

Who Is the Killer in How to Get Away with Murder Season 6?

ABC has also announced when Modern Family's series finale will air, as well as the series premiere date for new dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (April 6). In addition, the network has announced that The Conners will air a live episode on Feb. 11.

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, April 2 at 10/9c, and ends Thursday, May 14 at 10/9c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.