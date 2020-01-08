The Conners will celebrate this year's New Hampshire primary with a special live episode. ABC announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the ABC sitcom is staging a live episode on Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 8/7c. The cast will perform the episode live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts.

The live episode will find Mark (Ames McNamara) viewing the results live for a school report alongside Harris (Emma Kenney), who thinks money's influence in politics makes it impossible to institute real change. Meanwhile, the rest of the Conners will "share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don't love but one that will 'screw you the least,'" per the episode's description.

Katey Sagal is set to return as Louise, who receives an opportunity that could potentially take her away from Lanford and from her complicated relationship with Dan (John Goodman). The news prompts the family to throw her a surprise going-away party that creates "major new tensions between Dan and his daughters."

ABC has also announced series finale dates for How to Get Away With Murder (May 14) and Modern Family (April 8), as well as the series premiere date for new dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (April 6).

Catch the special live episode of The Conners when it airs Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 8/7c on ABC.

