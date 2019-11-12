Although the Infinity Saga came to a close earlier this year with the one-two punch of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home (the official final film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), we obviously haven't seen the last of several of our favorite characters. Many Avengers will soon be venturing to Disney's new streaming platform, Disney Plus (or Disney+), for limited series during Phase Four of the MCU. A few more will be introduced via their own series. Here's what we know about the Marvel shows coming to Disney+.

Remember how great it was to watch Falcon (Sam Wilson) and the Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) bicker back and forth in Captain America: Civil War? These two are taking their show on the road in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles.

The six-episode series will be written by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland. Daniel Bruhl is confirmed to return for the series as Zemo, while Emily VanCamp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter/Agent 13. Lodge 49's Wyatt Russell has signed on to play the character of John Walker.

The series, which is said to have a buddy cop feel to it, will be the first of the MCU shows to premiere on the streaming service when it lands in the fall of 2020. The logo for the show, which you can see above, now features a certain shield, because as you're probably aware if you're reading this, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed over his iconic shield to Sam, and thus passed on the title of Captain America, in the final moments of Endgame.

WandaVision, a limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision will debut in spring of 2021. Olsen promises that the series is really going to dig into Wanda in a way the movies never could. "We're going to have a lot of fun. It's going to get weird. We're going to go deep. We're going to have lots of surprises and we're going to finally understand Wanda as the Scarlet Witch," Olsen teased at San Diego Comic-Con. As for what is going on with Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, Bettany said he has no answers: "I have no idea. I have never been this confused before in front of this many people in my whole life."

The show will also feature Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau. You might remember the character from Captain Marvel, played in that movie by Akira Akbar. Monica is the daughter of Carol Danvers' best friend, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). In the comics, Monica eventually takes on the title of Captain Marvel herself after she gains powers when she is exposed to extra-dimensional energy. Additional cast members include Thor's Kat Dennings, making her return as Darcy, and Randall Park, who is reprising his role from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Lastly, Kathryn Hahn will appear as a nosy neighbor.

The series will be the first to tie directly into one of the MCU's feature films, but it won't be the last. Olsen is confirmed to appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters May 7, 2021.

Loki, a new limited series that finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his fan-favorite role, is also premiering in the spring of 2021. Although the god of mischief met his demise at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War, a different version of Loki escaped with the Tesseract during the events of Endgame, and that's who we will be following in the new series, not the evolved man from Thor: Ragnarok.

"He's still that guy [from Avengers], and just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed, so there's a lot of psychological evolution that has still yet to happen," teased Hiddleston during San Diego Comic-Con this summer. "But I [know what the plans are] and I can't tell you any of them. It is one of the most exciting, creative opportunities I have ever come across. It is a new challenge, and I cannot wait to get started."

Rick & Morty's Michael Waldron will not only serve as showrunner, but also write the pilot and executive produce. Like WandaVision, the series will tie directly into the events of the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters May 7, 2021.

Marvel will take a brief break from its live-action Disney+ series during the summer of 2021 to debut the animated series, What If...? The show is based on Marvel's "alternative history" comics that debuted in the 1970s and looked at how things might have happened if key moments from the timeline had gone differently. This series imagines what might have happened if major events in the MCU films hadn't played out the way we know them.

The 10-episode season is helmed by Ashley Bradley and features many Marvel actors reprising their roles from he films. The first episode will follow Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter and explores what would have happened if Peggy, not Steve, had been given the super-soldier serum.

Marvel is also working on a series starring Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, who was first introduced in 2011's Thor. The series originated as a film before being developed for TV and is being called Hawkeye. The series is set to premiere in the fall of 2021. It will introduce fans to Kate Bishop (who has not yet been cast, though there are rumors of Hailee Steinfeld being offered the role) as Clint trains her to take on the mantle after he retires.

The show will be written by former Mad Men writer Jonathan Igla and will explore more of his Clint's time as Ronin after the events of Infinity War.

Following the release of the four Disney+ shows in the MCU that feature the characters we already know and love, Marvel will introduce fans to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in Ms. Marvel. She will be the first Muslim character to lead her own Marvel superhero series. While zero details about the show were announced at Disney's D23 Expo (including when we can expect to see the series), Bisha K. Ali of Hulu's Four Weddings and A Funeral will serve as showrunner.

Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU. Marvel is launching a new series about She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, who is an extremely intelligent lawyer who gives legal aid to various Marvel superheroes. Created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, she made her debut in Savage She-Hulk No. 1 in 1980.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about the Disney+ show, including when it will premiere or who will play the eponymous character, but we know it'll be one of the final shows of Phase Four, potentially placing its debut in 2022. Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for writing the Rick and Morty episode "Pickle Rick," is attached to develop and lead the writing team for the show.

The final series to be released as part of Phase Four of the MCU is Moon Knight, about Marc Spector, who has a military background and powers that are dependent on the moon's lunar cycle. This isn't the first time Marvel has attempted to bring the character to the small screen; way back in 2006, two years before Iron Man, Marvel discussed a potential series. However, that fell through. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn then discussed that he once pitched a Moon Knight movie, but it never came to be. Here we are in 2019 and it's finally happening.

The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater has signed on to lead the writers' room for the series. It's likely we won't even see the series until 2022.

Additional reporting by Rachel Paige