The Super Bowl was a fantastic day day for Marvel fans who got a look at the first three Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki all made their grand appearance during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier clip saw Sam (Anthony Mackie) getting some practice in with the Captain America shield while Bucky (Sebastian Stan) wore his essential glower while pointing a gun. WandaVision had a few more treats, including Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Wanda costume from the comics! It looks like she and Vision are bouncing around in various time periods (or vintage TV shows?). Eagle eye viewers can spot what appears to be a baby bump during the '60s/Brady Bunch scene. That's key information as WandaVision will lead into the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness film, due out May 7, 2021.

Of course, the biggest surprise was to see Tom Hiddleston in Loki, as that series only just started filming and the series won't be out until 2021. It looks like our enigmatic hero has already found himself locked up after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and escaping to another dimension.

Falcon and Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ in August 2020, with WandaVision following later in the year. Check out what else is streaming on Disney+.