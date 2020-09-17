If you thought life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn't get any better after it was announced that Natalie Portman would play The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, well do we have some news for you. Emmy-winning icon and sestra queen Tatiana Maslany is now joining the MCU as She-Hulk for the Disney+ series announced last year, per Deadline.

The Orphan Black star will play Jennifer Waters, the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), aka The Hulk, in the new series. An emergency blood transfusion from Bruce gives her a similar set of Gamma radiation powers to Bruce's, except Jennifer maintains her personality and intelligence even when she Hulks out. So she'll start at the level-headedness that Bruce didn't achieve until Avengers: Endgame.

The new series will be led by Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao with Kat Coiro directing several episodes. Marvel has not announced even a tentative date for She-Hulk, but has Disney+ series including Loki and Hawkeye slated to release through late 2021. It remains to be seen how the company's release schedule will change due to the COVID-19 production shutdowns.

Maslany's casting comes after the actress wrapped the first season of HBO's Perry Mason reboot opposite Matthew Rhys. She previously broke into the mainstream playing multiple clones on BBC America's critically acclaimed series Orphan Black, for which she won an Emmy. Now she'll join fellow female badasses Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, and more fighting bad guys in the MCU.

TV Guide reached out to Disney Studios for confirmation but did not hear back at press time.