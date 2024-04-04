In case you've been living under a rock, March Madness is finally coming to an end. While the men's tournament has historically been the focus of attention, the buzz this year has overwhelmingly centered on the powerhouse performances of the women's NCAA teams — and for good reason. Records have been shattered and superhuman feats are on full display, notably fueled by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark has been a superstar for years, but this season propelled her into a tier reserved for only the most legendary NCAA basketball players. Not only is she the all-time scorer in NCAA women's basketball, but she's recently become NCAA's top scorer of all time, topping every other player, man or woman, in NCAA history when she sank a free throw for her 3,668th point, passing Pete Maravich's record which had stood for more than 50 years. It's safe to say Clark is an absolute machine who has made a marked impact on the sport, particularly with her Steph Curry-esque three-point range.

If you're eager to learn how to watch the NCAA Women's Final Four and watch Caitlin Clark tear up the court, you've come to the right place. We've got you covered with all the details on how to catch the action.

For those of you with cable, the NCAA Women's Final Four will be broadcasting live on ESPN this Friday, April 5th. Get ready for an epic showdown as NC State clashes with South Carolina at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. But, when does Caitlin Clark play? The highly-anticipated matchup between UConn and Iowa tips off at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET. One thing to keep in mind: although the Final Four will be held on ESPN, the National Championship game will not. Instead, the National Championship will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, April 7.

No cable? No problem. Take a deeper look at how to watch the Women's Final Four without cable live tomorrow night.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four on Fubo



Perhaps the best way to watch the NCAA Women's Final Four is through a streaming service that offers ESPN live coverage. But, if you want to ensure you can also watch the National Championship this Sunday on ABC, you're going to need a streaming service that has both ESPN and ABC. Lucky for you, Fubo has both — and it comes with a seven-day free trial. Get your month free to watch both the Women's Final Four and the National Championship all under one platform. If you choose to keep Fubo, subscriptions start at just $79.99/month with almost 200 channel offerings and ability to stream on up to ten TVs at once.



How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM is a stellar choice for those streaming live sporting events. Right now, subscribers can save on each of DIRECTV STREAM's sports packages. Save $30/month with the Entertainment + Sports Pack, costing users just $84.98/month for three months and includes 75+ channels. Users can also choose DIRECTV STREAM's most popular streaming Choice + Sports Pack including 105+ channels at $98.99/month for one month with a savings of $44.99. Lastly, subscribers might want to go for the Ultimate + Sports Pack for $109.99/month for one month. This deal includes 140+ channels with a savings of $44.99.



How to watch the NCAA Women's Final Four on Hulu + Live TV



If you're seeking a killer streaming service that provides coverage for NCAA Women's Final Four games, along with a slew of TV shows, movies, and more, Hulu + Live TV deserves your attention. With a subscription priced at $77 per month, you'll gain access to both Final Four games through ESPN+ access in addition to the National Championship through ABC. Add in the benefits of unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously, and Hulu + Live TV emerges as an ideal option for households with a multitude of interests. That means that yes, Disney+ is also included for the kid's sake.



How to watch the NCAA Women's Final Four on Sling TV



Looking for an affordable way to catch all the NCAA Women's Final Four action? Sounds like Sling TV might be your jam. Subscribers can get Sling TV's Orange + Blue Plan at half off its traditional price right now at only $30/month. This one's ideal for those who will need both ESPN and ABC. Only interested in the Women's Final Four? The Orange Plan by itself is also half off at $20/month, providing subscribers with full access to ESPN. These promotional offers are only available for your first month. Subsequent months will be charged at $60 for the combo pack and $45 for Blue or Orange on their own.





How to watch the NCAA Women's Final Four from anywhere with a VPN



Not in the United States? Fear not. You can still catch every thrilling moment of the NCAA Women's Final Four with the help of a VPN like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These savvy tools allow you to mask your location, fooling your internet service into thinking you're on US soil even if you're not. Private Internet Access starts at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN sweetens the deal with a current 49% off its yearly plan.