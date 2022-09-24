Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows

The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.

Sunday, Sept. 25 marks the return of Fox's animated comedy lineup, including Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and of course The Simpsons. ABC is introducing a couple of new game shows that evening — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Jeopardy! — before The Rookie returns for its fifth season. That show's spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, arrives shortly thereafter on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Tuesday also marks the Season 2 premiere of NBC's time-hopping series La Brea. And Thursday, Sept. 29, marks the return of CBS comedies Young Sheldon and Ghosts, as well as popular procedural CSI: Vegas.

The fall season continues through early October, with The CW finally launching its slate in the 10th month of the year. While The Flash and Riverdale will wait until midseason to roll out, The CW will be launching Walker: Independence and Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters during that week.

Meanwhile, NBC will be the last to wrap up fall premieres with the November launches for Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below, or see the premiere dates day-by-day here.

And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates