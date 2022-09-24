Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows

Join or Sign In
Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW
The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
Sunday, Sept. 25 marks the return of Fox's animated comedy lineup, including Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and of course The Simpsons. ABC is introducing a couple of new game shows that evening — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Jeopardy! — before The Rookie returns for its fifth season. That show's spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, arrives shortly thereafter on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Tuesday also marks the Season 2 premiere of NBC's time-hopping series La Brea. And Thursday, Sept. 29, marks the return of CBS comedies Young Sheldon and Ghosts, as well as popular procedural CSI: Vegas.
The fall season continues through early October, with The CW finally launching its slate in the 10th month of the year. While The Flash and Riverdale will wait until midseason to roll out, The CW will be launching Walker: Independence and Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters during that week.
Meanwhile, NBC will be the last to wrap up fall premieres with the November launches for Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below, or see the premiere dates day-by-day here.
And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES)
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother finale
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer
9:30 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles
Sunday, Sept. 11
After NFL: Monarch (NEW SERIES)
Monday, Sept. 19
8/7c: 9-1-1
9/8c: The Cleaning Lady
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8/7c: The Resident
9/8c: Monarch (regular time slot)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Masked Singer
9/8c: Lego Masters
Sunday, Sept. 25
8/7c: The Simpsons
8:30/7:30c: The Great North
9/8c: Bob's Burgers
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy
Thursday, Sept. 29
8/7c: Hell's Kitchen
9/8c: Welcome to Flatch
9:30/8:30c: Call Me Kat
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez (NEW SERIES)
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law
9 p.m.: Coroner
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Kung Fu
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)
Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)
Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming
Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Professionals
Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals