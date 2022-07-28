Join or Sign In
Fall will soon be in the air and with it a new season of TV premieres to grace your weekday and weekend nights. While autumn doesn't officially begin until Sept. 22 according to the calendar, we don't have to wait that long to start enjoying a new lineup of programming on ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS, and The CW. New seasons start rolling out on Aug. 31 starting with DC's Stargirl and Wellington Paranormalon The CW.
The bulk of new arrivals are stacked throughout September and October, including fan-favorite contest shows like The Voice, The Masked Singer, Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise, and more. There's also plenty of drama in the lineup up withNew Amsterdam, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order, and comedies like Abbott Elementary, Young Sheldon, and a new Young Rock coming later in November.
And get excited for new shows, because there are definitely a few to set your DVR for. Fox's Monarch stars Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as reigning royalty in their country music empire, with plenty of family drama and scandal mixed in. Meanwhile, Skylar Astin is a talented P.I. who agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother in So Help Me Todd, and East New York and Fire Country on CBS both look like promising new dramas to get hooked. So which new show are you most excited for, and why is it Monarch?
DC's Stargirl (CW)
Wellington Paranormal (CW)
Wellington Paranormal (CW)
Monarch Premiere Part 1 (Fox)
48 Hours (CBS)
60 Minutes (CBS)
9-1-1 (Fox)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS)
The Cleaning Lady (Fox)
NCIS (CBS)
NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)
Quantum Leap (NBC)
The Resident (Fox)
FBI (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Monarch Premiere Part 2 (Fox)
FBI: International (CBS)
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
The Goldbergs (ABC)
The Masked Singer
(Fox)
Survivor (CBS)
Chicago Med (NBC)
The Conners (ABC)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Lego Masters
(Fox)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Home Economics (ABC)
Big Sky (ABC)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Law & Order (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)
Shark Tank (ABC)
20/20 (ABC)
Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)
SNL Vintage (NBC)
Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
The Simpsons
(Fox)
Big Brother (CBS)
The Great North (Fox)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Bob's Burgers
(Fox)
Family Guy (Fox)
The Rookie (ABC)
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
La Brea (NBC)
The Rookie: Feds (ABC)
Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Ghosts (CBS)
Welcome to Flatch (Fox)
So Help Me Todd (NEW SHOW) (CBS)
Call Me Kat (Fox)
CSI: Vegas (CBS)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
Family Law (CW)
The Equalizer (CBS)
Coroner (CW)
East New York (NEW SHOW) (CBS)
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Survivor (CBS)
DC's Stargirl (CW)
Kung Fu (CW)
The Real Love Boat (CBS)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Station 19 (ABC)
Walker (CW)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (CW)
Alaska Daily (ABC)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One) (CW)
Fire Country (NEW SHOW) (CBS)
Blue Bloods (CBS)
IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two) (CW)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Equalizer (CBS)
East New York (CBS)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
All American (CW)
All American: Homecoming (CW)
The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (CW)
Professionals (CW)
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)
Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES) (CW)
World's Funniest Animals (CW)
World's Funniest Animals (CW)
Lopez vs Lopez (NBC)
Young Rock (NBC)