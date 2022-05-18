ABC 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

ABC has unveiled its fall slate, and there are some interesting surprises in store for fans of the Mickey Mouse network. Grey's Anatomy is of course returning for Season 19, along with its spin-off Station 19, which enters Season 6 in the fall. Both shows will still anchor ABC's TGIT lineup on Thursday nights. The fall lineup also includes ABC staples like The Good Doctor, The Connors, and The Goldbergs, which are all returning for new seasons.

The biggest gap in ABC's new lineup is the hole left by Dancing with the Stars, which is making the move to Disney+. To fill the void, ABC is pushing Bachelor in Paradise back to fall and consolidating all of its comedies to a two-hour Wednesday block. And with black-ish, Queens, and Promised Land are not returning next year, there's room for new pickups.

Hilary Swank headlines Alaska, a drama about a disgraced reporter who tries to start over in, you guessed it, Alaska. The Rookie will launch its first spin-off in the fall as well, with Niecy Nash leading the team on The Rookie: Feds. Meanwhile, Gina Rodriguez returns to broadcast TV with the comedy Not Dead Yet, premiering at midseason.

Find out what we know about ABC's 2020-2021 TV season below. For more, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over at Fox, NBC, and CBS. The CW will be announced later this week.

SCHEDULE

See ABC's Fall 2022 schedule to find out when your favorite series will air.

NEW SHOWS

Drama

Alaska

Description: From the mind of Tom McCarthy, the series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption. The series also stars Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, and Grace Dove.



The Rookie: Feds

Description: The Rookie spin-off stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spin-off was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Frankie Faison and Felix Solis also star.



Comedy

Not Dead Yet (Midseason)

Description:

The series follows Nell Stevens (Gina Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F--k Up by Alexandra Potter. Joshua Banday and Angela Gibbs also star.

Unscripted

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Description: An all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.



TRAILERS

Alaska



The Rookie: Feds

Not Dead Yet (Midseason)

NEWS

