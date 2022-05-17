Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2022 TV Schedule

ABC's 2022 fall schedule will look much the same as it usually does, with most of its heavy hitters returning. That includes Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, The Rookie, The Goldbergs, and comedy sensation Abbott Elementary. However, one major change is on its way: a hole in the shape of Dancing With the Stars. After 16 years and 30 seasons, the hit reality competition is moving to Disney+, leaving ABC with a little extra space on Monday nights, which will be filled by ABC's summer darling Bachelor in Paradise.

Big Sky is also on the move to Wednesday nights after spending its first two seasons as the cap on TGIT. The 10 p.m. Thursday time slot now belongs to Alaska, a new drama starring Hilary Swank and Jeff Perry. The schedule also includes The Rookies: Feds, which will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.. This consolidates ABC's comedy block to Wednesday night with two hours of family comedy and the aforementioned Abbott Elementary airing before new episodes of Big Sky.

Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Janelle James, Abbott Elementary ABC/Ser Baffo

See the full schedule below.

ABC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

ABC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)

ABC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Conners

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics

10 p.m.: Big Sky

ABC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Station 19

9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy

10 p.m.: Alaska (NEW SERIES)

ABC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9 p.m.: 20/20

ABC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: College Football

ABC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune!

10 p.m.: The Rookie

ABC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of A Million Little Things and The Wonder Years, along with the new Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet.