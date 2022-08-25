The Complete ABC Fall 2022 TV Schedule

When looking at ABC's 2022 fall schedule, you may leave scratching your head. It's going to look a little different this year without Dancing With the Stars; the reality competition, which has been a staple on ABC for 16 years, is moving to a live broadcast on Disney+. In addition, Bachelor in Paradise, which is normally a summer show, moves to the fall to fill in the gap left by DWTS with a Tuesday, Sept. 27 premiere before continuing on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Bachelor franchise has been switching up its traditional scheduling for a few seasons now, and this move to add BIP to the fall lineup is the latest change.

Big Sky is also on the move to Wednesday nights after spending its first two seasons as the cap on TGIT. The Thursday at 10 time slot now belongs to Alaska Daily, a new drama starring Hilary Swank and Jeff Perry. The schedule also includes The Rookies: Feds, which will air on Tuesdays at 10. This consolidates ABC's comedy block to Wednesday night with two hours of family comedy and the aforementioned Abbott Elementary airing before new episodes of Big Sky.

Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Janelle James, Abbott Elementary ABC/Ser Baffo

See the full schedule below.

ABC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Premieres Oct. 3)



ABC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Sept. 27)



ABC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Conners (Premieres Sept. 21)

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Premieres Sept. 21)

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics (Premieres Sept. 21)

10 p.m.: Big Sky (Premieres Sept. 21)



ABC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Station 19 (Premieres Oct. 6)

9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (Premieres Oct. 6)

10 p.m.: Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)



ABC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Shark Tank (Premieres Sept. 23)

9 p.m.: 20/20 (Premieres Sept. 23)



ABC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: College Football



ABC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (Premieres Oct. 2)

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Premieres Sept. 25)

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune! (Premieres Sept. 25)

10 p.m.: The Rookie (Premieres Sept. 25)



ABC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

New seasons of A Million Little Things and The Wonder Years will premiere at midseason sometime in 2023. Additionally, Gina Rodriguez's comedy Not Dead Yet, Milo Ventimiglia's drama The Company You Keep, and the adaptation Will Trent will also premiere early next year.