Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Premiere Dates for Returning and New Shows

Here are ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW's fall premiere dates

Megan Vick

With fall just around the corner, it's never too early to plan out what you're going to watch on television. While there are some early premieres in August and early September — anyone else excited for Fox's music industry drama Monarch? — things really start to kick off on Monday, Sept. 19 with CBS, Fox, and NBC all launching new seasons of returning favorites and one new show on that night. ABC kicks off its premieres two days later on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with its fall comedy slate and Big Sky airing on a new night. 

The premieres will continue to roll out through early October, with The CW launching its slate in the 10th month of the year. While The Flash and Riverdale will wait until midseason to roll out, The CW will be launching Walker: Independence and Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters during that week. 

Meanwhile, NBC will be the last to wrap up fall premieres with the November launches for Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below.

And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.

ABC

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky

Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie

Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)

Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES)

CBS

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted 

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother

Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer
9:30 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer 
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

FOX

Bob's Burgers

Sunday, Sept. 11
After NFL: Monarch (NEW SERIES)

Monday, Sept. 19
8/7c: 9-1-1
9/8c: The Cleaning Lady

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8/7c: The Resident
9/8c: Monarch (regular time slot)

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Masked Singer
9/8c: Lego Masters

Sunday, Sept. 25
8/7c: The Simpsons
8:30/7:30c: The Great North
9/8c: Bob's Burgers
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy

Thursday, Sept. 29
8/7c: Hell's Kitchen
9/8c: Welcome to Flatch
9:30/8:30c: Call Me Kat

NBC

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD 

Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez (NEW SERIES)
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock

The CW

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, The Winchesters

Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal

Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law
9 p.m.: Coroner

Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Kung Fu

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming

Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Professionals 

Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals

