How to Get an ESPN Plus Free Trial and Other Deals

ESPN Plus features live games, original shows, and premium written articles at one of the lowest prices available from any of the live streaming services. But rather than getting access to many different networks, as you would with fuboTV or Sling TV, ESPN Plus is a platform with content specific to the ESPN family of networks.

While subscribers have access to a solid lineup of scheduled content, as well as an on-demand library, the amount of live games you can watch in MLB, NHL, and MLS is limited, and NFL and NBA games are not available at all. However, there are thousands of live events from the soccer leagues -- Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, LaLiga, Copa Del Rey, Carabao Cup, EFL, and Scottish Premiership; in Tennis -- Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and World Team Tennis; Gold -- PGA Tour and the Masters; combat sports -- UFC, Top Rank and PFL; and much more.

ESPN Plus is best considered as a supplemental source of sports programming, with a ton of bonus goodies. Popular programs include documentary series like 30 for 30 and ESPN originals like Man in the Arena, the inside look at NFL QB Tom Brady, weekly shows like The Fantasy Show, and daily radio shows (podcasts) like #Greeny and Canty & Golic Jr.

So, how much is ESPN Plus? The service has partnered with other streaming services to offer valuable deals and discounts if you want to bundle services together into one subscription. You can also save a few bucks with a yearly subscription, or if you decide to buy ESPN Plus along with a UFC Pay-Per-View event.

ESPN+ Free Trial

Unlike many live TV streaming services, like Hulu + Live TV, there is no ESPN Plus free trial. But, with a monthly rate of $7 and the ability to cancel your subscription at any time, you can check out the service for a month at a relatively low rate. To learn more about what the service has to offer, take a look at our ESPN Plus review for a rundown of all the available programming.

If you're interested in watching live sports on ESPN Plus, you can check out the streaming schedule to see if there are games you're interested in during the first month of your service. With this type of planning, you're assured to get some bang for your buck even if you don't end up continuing your subscription.

ESPN+ Bundles

For streamers looking to save on subscriptions, ESPN Plus features a few bundles that pair it with other popular streaming platforms. As more viewers make the switch from cable TV to pure internet streaming, using bundles to save on multiple services can be a big help in reducing the cost of your monthly entertainment bill. ESPN Plus is available in three bundles:

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle

Disney+, Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ bundle

ESPN+ on Hulu bundle

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Bundle

This Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and the version of Hulu with ads, costs $14/mo. Although ESPN Plus is the only one of the three services that comes with live streaming, both Disney+ and Hulu have impressive on-demand libraries with thousands of hours of movies and shows to choose from.

Disney+ includes most of the favorites you know and love from the extensive Disney library. This includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It also offers current content produced specifically for the service. Hulu features tons of movies and shows from a range of traditional networks. It also has a robust offering of award-winning original programming, such as The Handmaid's Tale, Nine Perfect Strangers, Little Fires Everywhere, and more.

If purchased separately, Disney+ costs $8/mo.; Hulu is $7/mo.; and ESPN Plus also costs $7/mo. So if you purchase the bundle at $14/mo., you'll save $8/mo. from the regular combined subscription costs for the three services. It's like getting Disney+ for free! Sign up for the Disney Bundle.

Disney+, Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ Bundle

If you prefer to watch Hulu without ads (and who doesn't?), you can pay a few extra bucks per month for the same Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle, but with no ads for Hulu's on-demand library -- this bundle costs $22/mo.

The Hulu (No Ads) package by itself costs $13/mo., which is $6/mo. more than the Hulu package with ads. With this bundle, you can save $7/mo. from the three services' regular rates. Get the Disney+, Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ bundle.

Buying ESPN+ on Hulu

If you already have Hulu, and you want ESPN Plus, you don't need to worry about using a different app or website to watch ESPN Plus. Now you can buy and access ESPN Plus using the Hulu app.

Unfortunately, there's no discount for Hulu users who sign up for ESPN Plus, as the ESPN Plus rate is the standard $7/mo. So your best bet might be to sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle, which is only an additional $1/mo. if buying ESPN Plus and Hulu separately. And for that extra dollar, you'll get access to the giant Disney+ on-demand library.

One difference, however, in streaming ESPN Plus with Hulu is the Pay-Per-View events, which won't work. To watch those events, you'll need to log in to ESPN Plus on the app or the website. And if there are any blackout restrictions to the content you view on ESPN Plus, those restrictions will carry over to Hulu, too.

Other ESPN+ Deals and Discounts

Aside from the bundles available, ESPN Plus includes a couple of other ways people can shave a few bucks off the monthly fee. If you're a UFC fan, you could save a lot on a yearly subscription.

Get $14 off ESPN+ for One-Year Subscription

If you sign up for a regular monthly plan for $7/mo., the yearly cost totals $84. But there's a lot of content to get on ESPN Plus, so if you're confident you'll use the service for a year, you can save 15 percent with the ESPN Plus Annual Plan, which has a flat fee of $70, giving you a savings of $14 for the year.

ESPN+, UFC PPV Package

A single UFC Pay-Per-View event costs $75. But, ESPN Plus offers a package for UFC fans that includes substantial savings. For $90, new ESPN Plus subscribers can get a UFC PPV event and a full year of ESPN Plus, which results in a savings of $55 for the year.

ESPN+ Deals Compared



Although there's no free trial for ESPN Plus, the low monthly rate and the opportunity to bundle the service with other popular streaming platforms makes ESPN Plus an attractive option for sports fans.

The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle is one of the best deals around as it gives you three streaming services that includes popular entertainment from traditional network shows, Disney classics, and live sports events. That's hard to beat!

Our Final Take

At $7/mo., the ESPN Plus price is very affordable and is available on a variety of devices. However, if you want lots of live sports from the country's top leagues on all the major networks, this service might not do the trick. But, for casual sports fans, it's a reliable streaming service with live game coverage every week.

And, when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, it's a great option. You can enjoy the large on-demand libraries from Disney and Hulu, and watch ESPN Plus for your sports fix.

Meanwhile, for UFC fans looking for a little extra sports content, the $55 discount on a yearly subscription when purchased with a Pay-Per-View event is easily one of the most valuable deals around.