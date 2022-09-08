What Content is on ESPN+?

Getty Images / Robert Deutschman

With a variety of live sports, documentaries, talk shows, and more, it's got everything you need to stay updated on all the latest in sports.

ESPN+ launched in 2018 and now enjoys more than 22 million subscribers. It's easy to see why the service is popular. At just a few bucks per month, ESPN+ is a good deal for sports fans looking for a lot of extra titles. While ESPN+ is probably not ideal as your main way to watch sports, it's perfect for rounding out your streaming access to live games in a variety of leagues, daily sports commentary, original shows, and premium articles from top ESPN reporters and analysts.

ESPN+ costs $10/mo., or you can subscribe for $100/yr., which saves $20/yr. off the regular subscription fee. There is no ESPN+ free trial, but there is a great bundle deal. If you're interested in a streaming service bundle, your best bet is the Disney Bundle, which starts at $14/mo. with Hulu, or $20/mo. with the Hulu (No Ads) plan. But even by itself, ESPN+ is a solid value for sports fans due to the live sports coverage and variety of other sports-related programming.

What Titles and Events are on ESPN+?



The main titles and events available on ESPN+ include live sports and sports-related shows. The live sports coverage includes professional and college games from a range of leagues. The current notable exceptions are live games from NFL and NBA. If you're looking for live access to pro football or pro basketball, ESPN+ won't do the trick this year.

ESPN+ features live games from some of the big pro leagues like MLB, NHL, and MLS, as well as matches from international soccer leagues. You can also catch various Top Rank Boxing and Grand Slam tennis matches, and ESPN+ provides access to live college football, basketball, and lacrosse games.

Aside from the live sports that stream on scheduled time slots, you'll find broadcasts of sports-related shows. These shows include originals created for ESPN+ and regular ESPN programming. You can also watch shows and documentaries in the on-demand library, which includes replays of games, as well.

The cherry on top is access to premium articles from ESPN. You can even check out scores and standings for most of the major pro sports leagues, which is a nice feature of the ESPN+ app.

Stream Live Sports

Baseball fans will have plenty of games to look forward to here. For MLB, the service will feature one game every day throughout the regular season. That means you'll get to watch plenty of MLB games. You won't be able to choose the games, though, so ESPN+ isn't the best option for following specific teams through the season.

In addition, pro hockey fans got a big boost on ESPN+ in 2021, when ESPN and the NHL began their new seven-year agreement. Not only does ESPN+ include 75 nationally produced NHL games, but subscribers can access more than 1,000 out-of-market games throughout the season. If you want to follow your local team, you'll still need access to your local network through cable or a live streaming service, but ESPN+ is a great add-on for avid pro hockey fans who want to keep up with what's happening throughout the league.

For fans of professional U.S. soccer, ESPN+ carries a majority of MLS out-of-market schedules for live games through the end of the 2022 season, when the league will move to a new deal with Apple TV+. The service advertises more than 350 live soccer games, so ESPN+ is a great bargain for anyone who wants to watch MLS matches live. For European soccer fans, ESPN+ includes every game from Germany's Bundesliga, as well as matches from Spain's La Liga, and England's Carabao Cup and FA Cup tournaments.

Meanwhile, ESPN+ also promises lots of boxing titles, including Top Rank Boxing matches. You'll be able to see main events and undercard fights, as well as re-airs of select Top Rank titles and events from the main ESPN network and re-airs of Pay-Per-View (PPV) events. Tennis fans will be able to enjoy Grand Slam events and an on-demand library of past pro tournaments.

There is also a large schedule of college sports on ESPN+, with thousands of games and events from over two dozen conferences. The college sports you can watch include baseball, basketball, football, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, swimming & diving, and wrestling. The conferences that will stream games and events on ESPN+ include America East, ASun, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, Missouri Valley, NEC, SEC, Southland Conference, Summit League, Sun Belt, and WAC.

Other sports offerings on ESPN+ include lots of golf coverage from PGA Tour and hundreds of matches from international cricket leagues. So, aside from NFL and NBA, sports fans will have plenty of games to watch.

Get UFC Access

You can watch UFC PPV (Pay-Per-View) events using ESPN+, but you'll have to purchase the events separately. For existing ESPN+ subscribers, PPV events cost $75. If you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, you can buy a year subscription and the PPV event together for $125. The regular annual subscription to ESPN+ is $100/yr, so this deal saves you $50 off the total cost of both. You can also stream UFC-related events and titles like The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN+ Originals

ESPN+ has spent a lot of time and money getting big talent for their original series. A few of the standouts include Detail, which features some of the greatest pro athletes of our generation taking viewers through their respective disciplines. The late Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning, and Daniel Cormier are all featured on the series. And if you can't get enough of Peyton Manning, check out Peyton's Places, which is hosted by Manning and goes through many facets of the world of football. Other popular series include Quest For The Stanley Cup, NBA 75, Inside the College Playoff, Man In The Arena with Tom Brady, and more.

30 for 30 library and more

Subscribers can relive some of the biggest stories in sports with the entire library of the famous 30 for 30 docuseries. You can witness all the glory (and controversy) of 1980's matchup of Ali v. Holmes, watch ESPN's take on the Tonya Harding scandal, or catch the episode about Tupac Shakur's final night watching Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand -- which features commentary from Tyson himself. Beyond the 30 for 30 library, ESPN+ includes a variety of critically acclaimed films and docuseries, such as The Captain, This Was The XFL, Dream On, Dickie V, Be Water, and more.

Daily Sports Talk Shows

Subscribers can rely on ESPN+ for plenty of sports commentary streamed every day. You'll have access to commentary from Greeny and Canty & Carlin, as well as shows like ESPN FC, In the Crease, and NFL Primetime. And some of the live events you can stream daily are exclusive to ESPN+.

ESPN+ Premium Articles

Aside from all the videos, ESPN+ is also a good place to get your sports news. Subscribers have access to more than 3,000 premium articles every year. Writers include Matthew Berry, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan, Mel Kiper Jr., and others.

How to Watch Titles on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ offers a wide range of devices that subscribers can use to stream titles from the service. You watch using your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Android smartphones and tablets, Sony PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X, Google Chromecast, Meta Oculus Go, and XFinity Flex or X1.

If you need help setting it up, ESPN+ offers device-specific instructions on its website.

Our Final Take

ESPN+ offers a wide range of sports-related titles and events at one of the lowest prices of any streaming service, and buying it in the Disney Bundle definitely sweetens the deal. However, subscribers have no control over which live games stream on the service, so this isn't your best option for following a specific team.

If you want to catch all the games of your favorite franchise, we recommend checking out live TV streaming from services like Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV, both of which offer a nice selection of sports networks. But considering how much ESPN+ costs, it's easily one of the most affordable ways to watch live sports without a live TV subscription.