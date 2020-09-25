Despite Nicole Franzel's week one commitment to Da'Vonne Rogers to protect her in Big Brother All-Stars as a thank you for her final vote in Season 18, Rogers is out of the house. On Thursday evening, the three-time player was evicted in a 5-2 vote — but she didn't go without a fight.

Through much of Season 22, Rogers found herself on the opposite side of the large alliance in the house. Two weeks prior to her eviction, she found herself on the block with her number one ally, Bayleigh Dayton, who was voted out. Last week, she used her Power of Veto win to pull Kevin Campbell from the block, as he was one of her few friends left in the house. Capmbell was replaced by Ian Terry, and Rogers believed that Franzel would vote to evict Tyler Crispen to keep her friend Terry in the house. Franzel secretly voted to evict Ian, but she and Dani Briones threw suspicion of the vote onto David Alexander, who then Rogers began to distrust.

After using her POV on Campbell, that somehow put Rogers in the crosshairs of Head of Household Memphis Garrett — or so he said. In reality, he was hoping to backdoor Alexander. But when Crispen won the Power of Veto and refused to go along with Garrett's plan, Rogers and Campbell remained on the block together this week. Because Franzel and Briones had become close to Rogers, others in the Committee alliance felt it best to break up that connection and vote Rogers out.

From the jury house, Rogers speaks here with TV Guide about her powerful exit speeches, how she feels about Franzel's lie, and what reality show she'd like to tackle next.

You mentioned in your exit speech that you preferred how Nicole Franzel stabbed you in the front in Season 18, rather than the back. After hearing about her vote for Ian Terry last week, do you feel differently about her game play?

Da'Vonne Rogers: I knew Nicole was coming after me in Season 18. And that's why there was a respect level there — because there was no phoniness, there was no fake. This season, I don't get it. She expressed so much: "I want you to trust me. I want us to work together. I want us to be in an alliance. You're my ally..." And then she does this move!

I even give her a way out when ... I'm like, "Hey, you know, tell me about this — even if you panicked at the last minute because you didn't trust me, you thought I was going to flip or me and Kevin and David were going to flip — whatever the case, just tell me the truth. Because I, as a Black woman, do not want to be on this public platform, this television show bashing this Black man. So for me, as my friend, do me this one favor. I get why you did it in the game. That's great. You know, do you got to do. But for me, please give me this." And the fact that she could not... ugh. Oh my goodness.

I feel like she's trying to do the right thing, but I also saw that she struggled. I saw in the goodbye message that she struggled. It almost was as if she was carrying that, and it was heavy on [her] heart. I saw that. Right now, the wound is still fresh, so I don't have anything positive to say about it [laughs]. But I do feel like as we get closer to the end of this thing, she'll be in the jury house with me, and we'll be able to have a nice long conversation about it. And we'll see what happens. But right now, I cannot respect the fact that she was not honest. No.

What about the other houseguests? What do you think about the games each of them are playing?

Rogers: Everyone is playing a very different game. It's interesting to hear players like Dani and Memphis and Kevin talk about how the game has changed significantly from when they played back then. They're like, "Old school Big Brother and new school Big Brother are not the same." So everyone is struggling. It's very interesting to see them play. I do say that Dani is — by far — playing a really good game. She has her hands in a lot of baskets, and I really hope that those don't come back to bite her in the butt because I would love to see her go far. But everyone is playing a very different game. This season is gonna get messy.

Who would you like to see win at this stage of the game? And who do you think has the best chance to win?

Rogers: I think Dani is in a really good position. She does have her hands in a lot of different pots, and I hope that doesn't come back to bite her in the butt. David is playing a really good game as well. I do believe, because the season is about to get really messy, he has an opportunity to fly under the radar and get pretty far as well. If we look up and it's final two Dani and David, I would not be surprised because they both are playing a really good game.

You clearly tried to extend a hand to David many, many times and yet a true alliance never emerged there. Why do you think that is?

Rogers: For whatever reason, every time I would try to extend an olive branch like, "Hey, David, let's work together. Let's make this thing happen. I think we will be a force." I would look up and I was in some type of trouble with him. And it was just... ugh! It was hard. He never trusted me. He never trusted me so much to the point where he was starting to try to sabotage my game. And I'm like, "What are you doing? Like I'm trying to ... make this happen, this whole alliance with me, you, and Bayleigh. OK, Bayleigh's gone now, I'm trying to make this alliance happen with me and you." And it's just: That man did not trust me! And so when I got to a point where I didn't trust him, then he tried to play the damn victim [laughs]. And I'm like, but you started this! So I don't know! The dynamic of me and David is very interesting. I cannot wait till this is over so that we are are not in game mode and I can thoroughly pick his brain about: What was the deal? What was up? Why couldn't we ever get it on track?

You were able to mention some of the amazing Black women who have played BB in your exit speech. Plus, last week, you were able to talk about Black Lives Matter and Breonna Taylor. What did it mean to you to have this platform at this time in our country?

Rogers: With everything that's going on in the world, I felt like it would be extremely selfish of me not to use this platform as an opportunity to educate. I go out to the marches. I've been to the protests. I posted on social media, and that's great, but this is CBS! There are so many eyes and ears that are watching and listening to this show. I had to [seize] this opportunity, full force, and take advantage of it. I'm praying that this got conversations going. I'm praying that this got people thinking — those that had a set mindset that wasn't for the movement. I hope now they're starting to have a change of heart. I wanted to open doors that I felt a lot of people weren't trying to open. They were just trying to sweep stuff under the rug, and I'm like, "No, let's pull all that stuff out and let's talk about it." It's important. My people are being slaughtered and used for target practice, and you guys want to yell, "All lives matter." That's fine. But in this moment, we're talking about our lives, and that's very important. You cannot say that "all lives matter" when clearly you guys couldn't care less about ours. That's how we feel. So let's do something about it. There doesn't have to be division because that's not the solution. The solution is to find unity so that all lives can matter, including ours. So that was important to me.

Well, Zingbot zinged you by asking what reality show you were going to lose next. But we want to know: What reality show are you going to WIN next?

Rogers: Thank you for saying "win" because the next show I do, I will win! Honestly, I think I want to do The Circle on Netflix. It is such a fun game to me, and I feel like I could really have fun with that. So, Netflix and The Circle, be on the lookout because I might be coming in there [laughs].

