It's that most stressful time of the year when networks decide the fates of some of your favorite shows. CBS drew first blood with the cancellation of Man With a Plan, Pauley Perrette's freshman comedy Broke, and two others. However, the network also announced the renewal of 23 shows, including the FBI spin-off FBI: Most Wanted.
In additional to FBI Most Wanted, the shows slated to return with new seasons include the dramas FBI, All Rise (which broke ground with its unique quarantine episode), Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team, and S.W.A.T., along with NCIS and spin-offs NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles. Plus, the comedies Bob (Hearts) Abishola, The Neighborhood, and The Unicorn will be back for an additional season, as will the reality series Undercover Boss and long-running unscripted program 48 Hours.
CBS Cancels Broke, Man With a Plan, Tommy, and Carol's Second Act
CBS previously renewed Young Sheldon for two additional seasons. The network also picked up an additional season of the supernatural drama Evil, its Anna Faris-led comedy Mom, and the reality competition series Survivor and The Amazing Race.