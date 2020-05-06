Matt LeBlanc really is a man with a plan: Find a new show to star in! The former Friends star's CBS comedy Man With a Plan was canceled Wednesday, along with three other shows, as CBS shored up its schedule for next year.

Comedies Carol's Second Act and Broke and the drama Tommy were also swept under the rug by CBS, on a day that saw the network renew most if its scripted programs. Man With a Plan is the only veteran show to get the axe; Carol's Second Act, Broke, and Tommy were all in their first seasons.

Broke, starring CBS favorite Pauley Perrette as a struggling bartender who must help support her wealthy sister after her finances collapse, premiered just last month and will air its sixth episode on Thursday. Tommy, starring Edie Falco as the first female police chief for the LAPD, premiered in February and will air its 12th episode on Thursday. Carol's Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton as a retired teacher who pursues a medical career, was a fall premiere and aired its entire season.

CBS's mass renewals and minimal cancellations confirms that the network's 2020-2021 schedule will look a lot like this year's. With pilot season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, shows on the bubble — series that were considered to go one way or the other — were given a greater shot at renewal as potential new shows for next season had less of a chance to prove themselves.

New CBS series from this season receiving renewals include The Unicorn, Bob (Hearts) Abishola, Evil, All Rise, and FBI: Most Wanted.