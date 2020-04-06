While most scripted shows have fully halted production due to COVID-19, it was only a matter of time before they started finding new, creative ways to make TV in this socially distanced world. Leading the charge is All Rise, which is putting out an entirely virtual episode set to premiere on May 4.

The episode, which is set to be filmed over FaceTime, WebEx, and Zoom, will focus on Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) working remotely as she virtually presides over a trial. All the footage will be shot out of cast members' homes, but if you're hoping you might get a glimpse at Simone Missick's actual house, you're out of luck: Producers will be digitally inserting more character-specific backgrounds using VFX. A cinematographer operating solo out of a vehicle will capture exterior footage of the currently barren streets of Los Angeles to tie it all together.

The episode's trial centers around a dispute between brothers and a stolen car, with Emily (Jessica Camacho) representing the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecuting for the D.A.'s office. The drama won't stop, though, because we'll also be catching up on the characters' personal lives and finding out what kind of impact self-isolation is having on them.

While late-night talk shows like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently returned from hiatus, All Rise is the first primetime scripted series to go back into production since the coronavirus-induced shutdown began.

The new episode of All Rise airs Monday, May 4 at 9/8c on CBS.