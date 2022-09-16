CBS 2022 Season Premiere Dates for FBI, Blue Bloods, NCIS, and More

Join or Sign In
Get ready for a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals
There's nothing quite like snuggling up with your pumpkin spice beverage, your remote, and your murder shows. So be thankful that CBS is ushering in autumn with a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off this weekend and continues through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.
NCIS, Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, and the FBI trilogy are all returning, and three new series will make their debuts on CBS in the fall. So Help Me Todd, a procedural dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, will join the Thursday night lineup at 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 29. East New York will continue CBS's cop show legacy starting on Sunday, Oct. 2 and the new drama Fire Country hits the schedule on Friday, Oct. 7.
On the reality front, new seasons of both Survivor and The Amazing Race arrive Sept. 21, and summer series Big Brother Season 24 concludes on Sunday, Sept. 25.
See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere