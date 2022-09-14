Join or Sign In
'I am looking forward to every time I get a script to see what happened — that's when I know the audience is going to be entertained,' Reba McEntire said
We're one week away from the premiere of Big Sky Season 3, and there's plenty to look forward to. The crime drama has a new name — it's now dubbed with the byline "Deadly Trails," likely a hint to what Katheryn Winnick's Jenny Hoyt and Kylie Bunbury's Cassie Dewell will follow in this season — and two new series regulars.
Country legend Reba McEntire joins as Sunny Brick, "the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family" and a "successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers," which sounds suspicious AF. Season 3 will take us on one of Sunny's hiking expeditions that goes awry and proves to be Jenny and Cassie's most formidable mystery yet.
There is of course also Jensen Ackles' Beau Arlen, who we met in the Season 2 finale. The Supernatural and The Boys actor is confirmed as a series regular in Season 3, and Ackles will continue as the newly appointed sheriff who is Jenny's boss.
At ABC's Television Critics Association summer press tour panel on Sept. 14., McEntire and Ackles talked about what drew them to Big Sky. "We couldn't refuse," McEntire said. "To get to come on the show with such wonderful characters already established, and then with great storylines and things that I am looking forward to every time I get a script to see what happened — that's when I know the audience is going to be entertained."
"When my initial conversation with Elwood [Reid] took place, he mentioned shaking some stuff up for Season 3 and I thought, well I can shake," Ackles said. He also joked: "I feel like I'm getting a little typecasted just being a guy from Texas who wears boots, because I'm literally wearing boots right now and I'm from Texas."
Ackles was also asked about previous roles he has played, including Soldier Boy in The Boys, and whether he's particularly drawn to characters who enforce their versions of justice. "I think there's a certain aspect of these characters that I feel like I would probably watch and find entertaining myself," Ackles said. "Which I think then, by default, makes me enjoy playing them and succeed in doing so."
Here's everything we know about Big Sky Season 3.
Big Sky: Deadly Trails is moving to a new night. The series will now air on ABC's Wednesday night lineup, along with The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics.
Big Sky: Deadly Trails will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21
Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick are obviously returning as private detective Cassie Dewell undersheriff Jenny Hoyt. Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos) and J. Anthony Pena (The Oath), are also being promoted series regulars as Tonya and Mo. New cast members for Season 3 also include Henry Ian Cusick as Avery, Luke Mitchell as Sonny's son Cormac Brick, Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), and Madalyn Horcher as New Yorkers Luke and Paige, and Seth Gabel as Walter, the wilderness recluse.
ABC dropped a first-look trailer, narrated by Reba McEntire's new character, who says "in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend." She goes on to warn, "once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again...and you might not."
Season 3, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, will air on ABC this fall, with episodes available next-day on