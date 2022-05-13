Jensen Ackles Joins Big Sky As Series Regular in Season 3

Jensen Ackles is one busy boy. The former Supernatural star has joined ABC's Big Skyas a series regular in the recently announced third season. The news comes just hours after it was revealed that he'll appear as a new sheriff in the Season 2 finale, which airs Thursday, May 19. Ackles showed up in the promo for the episode, explaining that he's got experience tangling with cartel elements, and it's nasty business.

His character, Beau Arlen, arrives in town as a temporary replacement for Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher), and now we know he'll be sticking around for the third season as Jenny's (Katheryn Winnick) new boss. He's described as a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas, which seems about right.

This is Ackles' third major TV gig to arise after the end of Supernatural. On Thursday, the CW announced that it had picked up The Winchesters, a prequel series to Supernatural that Ackles both narrates and executive produces. It tells the story of John and Mary Winchester, parents to Sam and Dean, as they fall in love and hunt monsters. Ackles will also be starring in the next season of Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy, a sort of evil super-soldier.

Big Sky's future had been in question for a while, as ratings fell during the second season, but the drama was renewed on Friday along with fellow bubble shows Home Economics, A Million Little Things, The Wonder Years, and The Conners.