Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Picked Up to Series at The CW

The CW can never be without a Winchester for long. The network has officially greenlit Jensen Ackles' Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters, which tells the untold love story between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), monster hunters and future parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles).

The series follows 19-year-old Mary, who has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business, until her father's disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John forces her to lead a new team. John has recently returned from Vietnam and finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father's past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter. The Winchesters will tell the epic story of how Mary and John met and put everything on the line to save not just their love, but also the world.

The CW

Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles executive produce alongside Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson. The series also stars Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites, Bianca Kajlich, and Demetria McKinney. In the original series, John and Mary were played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith.

Alongside his executive producing duties, Ackles will reprise his role as Dean to narrate the series, meaning all three of Supernatural's leads will be back on the CW next year. Padalecki already stars in Walker, and Misha Collins stars in the newly ordered Gotham Knights, which follows the children of Batman and his enemies as they form an unlikely alliance in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder. Collins plays the notorious Harvey Dent.

The Winchesters pilot caused some drama among Ackles and Padalecki last year when Padalecki tweeted that he wished he "heard about this some way other than Twitter" after the announcement of the spinoff was made, but the TV brothers quickly announced that they had made up and "things are good." "We've traveled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps," Padalecki tweeted. "Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily"