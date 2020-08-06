Are you looking for the best new shows and movies out on Netflix this week? Good, because here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of August 7-13.

If you had literally anything else planned to do this weekend instead of watch Netflix, do it. Netflix is practically taking a vacation from releasing new shows worth watching unless you are under the age of 10, so go outside and report back on what it's like to the rest of us shut-ins.

All titles debut on Friday, August 7 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Selling Sunset, Season 3

See what I mean about this being a down week for Netflix? This reality series following glam real estate agents in Los Angeles is the biggest release this week. But hey, every show fills a void somewhere, and if you're into Bravo-style d-r-a-m-a from done-up women working in close quarters, give this a spin. Christine is quickly becoming one of reality TV's most notorious villains, and Chrishell — who was named that because her mom went into labor at a Shell gas station and the attendant who helped her is named Chris, seriously — gets divorced from This Is Us star Justin Hartley this season. Oh also, they sell some houses.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, Limited Series

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy trilogy comes to a close with Wizards, a limited series that follows the popular Trollhunters and 3Below series. This time, the heroes of Arcadia head to Camelot, where new and old friends come together with historical fellas like King Arthur and Merlin. The kids are wild about this series. (Trailer)

Everything Else

Tiny Creatures, Season 1

Creatures are, in general, cool. But tiny creatures? VERY cool. This nature doc series shows off the wild world of critters that we massively gigantic human people often overlook, like little furry hoppy men with big eyes and the crawly pincer guy with the legs and stabby thing. (This blurb was guest written by The Mighty Boosh's Bob Fossil.)

(Un)Well, Season 1

Have you already purchased every single product featured in Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab series, but that stubborn tummy flab still won't go away? Here's another docuseries examining potentially hooey medical practices, like essential oils and fasting, for you to blindly latch onto because a guy with a ponytail said it worked. The tone of the show appears to be a series of warnings rather than actually promoting getting stung by bees to help immunodeficiency conditions, but it at least gives those who support it a chance to say why they think it works before talking to a widow of someone who died from it. (Trailer / Wednesday, August 12)

Work It

One genre of film that will never die is the straight-to-home coming-of-age against-all-odds dance troupe movie. This is one of those. (Trailer)

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

What if I told you that Netflix was doing a cool thing where four of its shows do crossovers, bringing cast members from one show onto the others and vice versa? Cool, right? What if I told you those four shows were Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, what would you say th-- hello? Where did you go? (Trailer / Monday, August 10)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run

The German comedy series Berlin, Berlin gets a cinematic sendoff as Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry Hart, but Sven decides to intervene and I sure hope this makes sense to you fans of Berlin, Berlin because I have no idea what I'm typing. (Trailer)

High Seas (Alta Mar), Season 3

This great-looking Spanish series featuring great-looking Spanish people on a great-looking boat embarks on its great-looking final season of maritime mystery. This time, an unknown passenger has a deadly virus that could kill thousands or millions. A little unbelievable, but OK. (Trailer)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space

In this special, Ms. Frizzle takes the kids to the International Space Station when the bus turns into a rocket ship. My daughter's big field trip last year was to the post office. And they had to walk there. (Trailer)

Nailed It! Mexico, Season 2

Really missed a chance to call this ¡Nailed It! Mexico, Netflix. (Trailer)

The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2

A young monk releases The Monkey King and must search for some scrolls to save the kingdom in this family-friendly New Zealand series that has action, adventure, comedy, special effects, and pranks galore. (Trailer)

Sing On! Germany

The German karaoke singing competition returns with more Germans singing English-language songs. (Trailer)

Word Party Songs

The show for babies Word Party just found a way to be even more annoying — by singing! (Trailer)

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Rob Schneider is getting old, and he'll let you know about it with jokes about eating cheese. (Trailer / Tuesday, August 11)

An Easy Girl (Une Fille Facile)

The trailer of this French film shows an innocent young woman pulled into her cousin's hedonistic lifestyle while in Cannes, and it's all, "I'm an art film, look at me, I'm art." And then after it shows the credits it cuts to the cousin floating topless for no reason whatsoever except to let you know there will be nudity in it. Weird trailer, to be honest! (Trailer / Thursday, August 13)

