Get ready for August to be a really hot one as Lucifer makes its fiery return to Netflix for the first part of Season 5 on Friday, Aug. 21. Fans can expect plenty of fun, including a 1940s noir episode and some musical numbers, when this devilishly good show comes back.

Lucifer isn't the only fan favorite that will premiere a new season next month. The Rain will also return for its third and final season on Thursday, Aug. 6, and we're really hoping to see the series return to its former glory in its last outing. Selling Sunset comes back for Season 3 on Friday, Aug. 7, and Netflix will debut an all-new series, The Great Heist, on Friday, Aug. 14. New animated comedy Hoops, starring Jake Johnson as a high school basketball coach, premieres Friday, Aug. 21. And on Friday, Aug. 28, Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2 will hit the platform as the series moves from YouTube to Netflix ahead of its third season, which will be a Netflix Original.

On the film side, fans can expect the arrival of Project Power, a sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx, on Friday, Aug. 14, and there are plenty of documentaries and comedy specials on the way as well!

Find out what else is heading to Netflix in August 2020 below, including all of the original TV shows and movies, along with licensed library additions.

Aug. 1

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park II: The Lost World

Jurassic Park III

A Knight's Tale

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Operation Ouch Season 1

Operation Ouch Special

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Kids)

Toradoral Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Kids)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Kids)

Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (Netflix Comedy Special) [Trailer]

Aug. 5

Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

World's Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 6

The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 7

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)

High Seas Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Kids)

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Kids)

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Sling On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Wizards: Tales of Acadia (Netflix Kids)

Work It (Netflix Film)

World Party Songs (Netflix Kids)

Aug. 8

Aug. 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 13

An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)

Safety Not Guaranteed

Aug. 14

3% Season 4 (Netflix Original) [First Look]

Avatar: The Legend of Korra

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless (Netflix Film)

Glow Up Season 2

The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Kids)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

Aug. 15

Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rita Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Miserables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Kids)

Aug. 19

The Crimes that Bind (Netflix Film)

Demarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 21

Alien TV (Netflix Kids)

Fuego Negro (Netflix Film)

Hoops (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

Aug. 23

1 BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily's Wonder Lab (Netflix Kids)

Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 26

Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)

La vengaza de Analia (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now (Netflix Film) [First Look]

Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

