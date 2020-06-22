Cobra Kai is kicking its way to a new streaming home. The YouTube series will now become a Netflix Original, the streaming platform announced Monday. The first two seasons of The Karate Kid sequel series are expected to premiere on Netflix later this year, and a third season is already in the works.

Executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement, "Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cobra Kai's new home is part of YouTube's move away from scripted programming. YouTube had previously announced its renewal of Cobra Kai for Season 3 in mid 2019.

Wax Nostalgic with These Cobra Kai Cast Portraits from San Diego Comic-Con

Cobra Kai features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka returning to their The Karate Kid roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. The series takes place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament that brought them together in the classic action film. In the series, Johnny seeks to redeem himself by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and Daniel, who struggles without the guidance of his mentor Mr. Miyagi, must face his former adversary. Cobra Kai also features Martin Kove returning to his role as sensei John Kreese.

Cobra Kai is currently available to stream on YouTube Premium.