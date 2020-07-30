Are you looking for the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix this week? Good, because here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of July 31-August 6.

Netflix is releasing a whopping 17 titles this week, and some of them are particularly notable, like controversial documentary series Immigration Nation, which the Trump administration doesn't want you to see; Season 2 of hit comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy, which sends Ellen Page back in time in order to stop the JFK assassination; a special from rising comedian Sam Jay; and a whole lot more. It'll be a good week to stay home and not get sick.

All titles debut on Friday, July 31 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

The Umbrella Academy, Season 2

The second season of Netflix's adaptation of the Umbrella Academy comics picks up in the aftermath of Season 1's massive cliffhanger, in which the Hargreeves siblings accidentally caused the very apocalypse they had wanted to prevent when they shattered the moon, raining asteroids down on Earth. They escaped to the past in order to rewrite history, and that is where the new season finds them. Specifically, they've traveled to Dallas, Texas in 1963, and you know what happened there. However, various members of the family arrived at different points in the past, which should make for an interesting new story. Although the setting may be different, the dysfunctional family dynamics and killer soundtrack remain as entertaining as ever. We have a Season 1 refresher if you need one. -Kaitlin Thomas

Immigration Nation

This important docuseries that's three years in the making gives an intimate look at Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and the immigrants they arrest, and it allows both sides to give their version in their own words without the camera judging them, which allows the ICE agents to hang themselves with their own words. They're just doing their jobs, but their jobs are inhumane. They're not necessarily bad apples, but the whole system is rotten. The filmmakers were given shockingly expansive access, and they captured some deeply disturbing footage of ICE at work. The footage is so incriminating, in fact, that the federal government fought to keep the documentary from being released until after the election. The sheer amount of news that happens every day can make the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents feel like it happened a long time ago, but this docuseries' first episode will take you right back to the summer of 2018. (Trailer / Monday, Aug. 3)

The Rain, Season 3

It's the third and final season of this Danish post-apocalyptic drama set in a near future where a virus carried by rainfall has wiped out much of Scandinavia's population, and this season, Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) find themselves at odds about how to save humanity. Simone wants to rebuild, while Rasmus wants to create a new world. Whoever wins, we lose...Wait, that's Alien vs. Predator. On The Rain, both options have their pros and cons! (Trailer / Thursday, Aug. 6)

Everything Else

Get Even, Season 1

Four mean girls decide to use their powers of pettiness for good and band together get revenge on bullies, but when they get blamed for a crime they didn't commit, they don't get mad, they...well, you know. This teen thriller streamed on the BBC iPlayer earlier this year before getting picked up by Netflix.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

A brave little hedgehog named Latte has to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king in order to restore the flow of water to her forest in this cute animated movie. (Trailer)

Seriously Single

This rom-com transports the typical glossy New York City or Los Angeles setting you'd expect for this kind of movie to Johannesburg, South Africa, and follows Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani), who falls in love early and often and therefore has her heart broken all the time, and her best friend Noni (Tumi Morake), who never keeps a man around for longer than one night and wants her friend to try that life. But then they meet some very special guys, and their single lives get turned upside down. It's a fun riff on a tropey formula. (Trailer)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

Season 3 of one of Netflix's numerous baking competition shows (This is the one where they have to prepare elaborate desserts very quickly). (Trailer)

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

In Season 5 of this colorful Spanish heist thriller, Zulema (Najwa Nimri) and Macarena (Maggie Zivantos) recruit four other women to help them knock over a narco wedding. It'll be their last job, if they survive. If this puts you in mind of Money Heist or White Lines, you're not imagining it; Vis a Vis was co-created by Alex Pina, who created those shows after this one. (Trailer)

Super Monsters: The New Class

The kids who are also monsters are getting a little bigger this season as they move to a new school, get a new teacher, and meet some new friends. Before he was the Wolfman, he was a cute little Wolfboy. (Trailer / Saturday, Aug. 1)

Connected, Season 1

Large-haired science reporter Latif Nasser investigates surprising and inextricable links between all kinds of seemingly disparate things, from how the dust in the Sahara affects the Amazon rainforest, to how the clouds in the sky are connected to the cloud that stores our data. Latif will have you saying "It's all connected, man!" (Trailer / Sunday, Aug. 2)

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

In this Cory Carson movie, Sentient car-child Cory Carson goes to summer camp with his best friend Freddie, but he gets jealous when Freddie's cousin Rosie comes along for the ride. Honestly, this will be a tough watch for kids and parents alike, because there is no summer camp this year. If I were Netflix I probably would have held this for next summer, but maybe I'm being too sensitive. (Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 4)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Netflix's Baywatch for Kids returns for Season 2. This season, the teens of Team Flounder are competing in an international lifeguarding tournament. It's like D2: The Mighty Ducks but with lifeguards. (Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 4)

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab, Season 1

Felipe Castanhari is the handsome young Brazilian version of Bill Nye the Science Guy in this informative series. (Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 4)

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning

The breakout comic from Netflix's The Comedy Lineup short specials collection, Sam Jay returns to Netflix for her first hour special. It was filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue I know about from a Future song. (Trailer / Tuesday, Aug. 4)

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

The complicated legacy of French soccer star Nicolas Anelka gets explored in this documentary. Anelka was famously and controversially kicked off the French national team during the 2010 World Cup after getting into a verbal altercation with coach Raymond Domenech, for which he refused to apologize and led to him being banned from international play. If you're French, you surely have a strong opinion about this. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 5)

World's Most Wanted, Season 1

This exciting true crime series follows the hunts for five of the world's most wanted fugitives, including a Mexican cartel kingpin, a Russian mob boss, and a British jihadist. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 5)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Here's how Netflix describes this anime: "With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan." I got nothing. (Trailer / Wednesday, July 29)

