Are you looking for the best new shows and movies out on Netflix this week? Good, because here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of August 14-20.

This week has three releases that seem like they'll be big: The action movie Project Power, the coming-of-age comedy series Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Legend of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Korra isn't a Netflix original — it originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2012 to 2014 — but it's primed to get a huge bump in popularity after the rediscovery of Avatar on the streaming service. The complete run of Korra hits on Friday. So if you're staying in this weekend, you'll have plenty of great things to watch.

All titles debut on Friday, August 14 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Project Power

Netflix recently released a list of its 10 most popular original movies as measured by number of views in their first four weeks of release, and four of the top five were action movies, with The Old Guard rapidly ascending (it's definitely already bumped Murder Mystery from the top five since the list was published). Project Power will almost certainly also make the list, because it has the same formula as all the other hit Netflix action movies. It's familiar, but original enough. It's not based on any existing property, but it feels like it could be. It's set in New Orleans, where a pill available on the streets either gives people superpowers for five minutes at a time or kills them. Jamie Foxx stars as a guy trying to get his daughter back because her lifeforce is being harvested for the pills. He's helped by a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a teenage dealer (The Deuce's Dominique Fishback). It'll be big whether or not it's good.

Teenage Bounty Hunters, Season 1

Teenage Netflix Bounty Hunters, Teenage Netflix Bounty Hunters, Teenage Netflix Bounty Hunters, watch this after you watch Project Power. It's an edgy teen action comedy about twin sisters who become...well, you know. It's smart and funny in a way its title intentionally, ironically tries to hide with its lack of subtlety. A little bit of trivia: It was originally developed as Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters. (Trailer)

Everything Else

Fearless

This animated family movie will indoctrinate your children with a pro-gamer agenda. It's about a teenage slacker who's forced to play the hardest level ever when he has to babysit the superpowered children of his favorite video game character when they come out of the TV and into real life. The voice cast includes Miles Robbins (son of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon), Yara Shahidi, Dwyane Wade, and top five dead or alive rapper Jadakiss as the video game dad, Captain Lightspeed. Netflix has put out so much stuff that this is its second piece of content called Fearless (the first was a documentary about Brazilian bull-riders). This Fearless looks like more fun than your kids will have in a Fortnite.

3%, Season 4

This Brazilian dystopian thriller is back for another season about poor people who are trying to get a rare kind of milk that's only available to rich people. I'm kidding, it's about social collapse due to ecological disaster and the rich forcing the poor to live in terrible conditions and keeping them in line by offering an opportunity for about three percent of them to join the upper class every year. Or at least that's what it was about in Season 1. I think the premise has changed a lot over the years. In any case, this is one of Netflix's most successful international shows. (Trailer)

El Robo del Siglo

A genre that has emerged in the past few years is "limited series dramatization of a famous crime from the '90s." This is about an historic Colombian bank robbery in 1994. (Trailer)

Glow Up, Season 2

Could be called Britain's Next Top Makeup Artist. Reality competition, do these people have what it takes to be crowned the next makeup star, you get it. (Trailer)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Aquatic-themed Paw Patrol rip with cute character designs. (Trailer)

Rita, Season 5

This Danish comedy about a teacher who doesn't play by the rules, which gets her in trouble and makes people love her, is back for another round. This season, her relationship with her friend-turned-boss Hjørdis is strained, and an old flame reenters her life. (Trailer / Saturday, Aug. 15)

Stranger, Season 2

Not to be confused with The Stranger. This is a Korean drama about a detective and a prosecutor who team up to fight a corrupt justice system. (Trailer / Saturday, Aug. 15)

Crazy Awesome Teachers

This Indonesian comedy film follows a slacker who gets a job as a substitute teacher and grows to love and appreciate his new profession when he helps a ragtag group of teachers and students recover the staff salaries that got stolen by a gangster. I love when Netflix has stuff like this. (Trailer / Monday, Aug. 17)

Glitch Techs, Season 2

Animated series about teenagers who get hired to track down video game characters that escape into the real world. For those keeping count at home, that's two animated titles about video games escaping into the real world this week. (Trailer / Monday, Aug. 17)

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

A mother will do anything to prevent her adult son from going to prison for attempting to murder his ex-wife in this psychologically intense film from Argentina. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 19)

DeMarcus Family Rules, Season 1

This reality series follows Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife Allison as they raise their family. I was trying to think of what show title this one reminded me of, and after a little bit of Googling, I realized it was Braxton Family Values. So yeah, musician family reality shows are a genre unto themselves, and Netflix is getting in on it. Usually they're about rappers or R&B singers, though, so Netflix is going after a different audience with this one. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 19)

High Score

A documentary limited series about the golden age of gaming, when Marios were Marios and Ms. Pac-Mans were Ms. Pac-Men. It's a nice little nostalgia trip. (Trailer / Wednesday, Aug. 19)

Biohackers, Season 1

A German series about a young medical student who gets close to a biology professor she thinks is responsible for a family tragedy, and she's gonna take her down through biohacking, also known as gene editing. It's maybe enough like Dark that if you like Dark you'll like it? I was definitely confused while I was watching the trailer, so it has that in common with Dark. (Trailer / Thursday, August 20)

Great Pretender

An anime series set in Hollywood about Makoto Edamura, supposedly Japan's greatest swindler, but you can't B.S. a B.S.-er, and he's no match for Laurent Thierry, a real-deal con man. And if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. I usually find anime trailers impenetrable, but this one looks fun and breezy, like an anime Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. (Trailer / Thursday, August 20)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

In case you were wondering who John was trying to contact. A documentary about a man who spent 30 years broadcasting music into space, hoping to get a response. (Trailer / Thursday, August 20)

