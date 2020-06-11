Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of June 12-18.

Finally, some good f---ing movies and TV shows. After a couple of weak weeks, Netflix has a baker's dozen new shows and movies this week, two of which we can say without any reservations are worth watching. Those titles are Spike Lee's Vietnam War joint Da 5 Bloods and the first date reality show Dating Around, which is back for a second season after becoming a surprise word-of-mouth hit on Valentine's Day last year. And there's some other promising stuff, too, like The Woods, a Polish adaptation of a novel by mystery writer Harlan Coben, whose books have been hits for Netflix before, most recently The Stranger.

All titles debut on Friday, June 12 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see more of what's coming out on Netflix in June, here are our Editors' Picks for Netflix's June releases and everything that's coming to the service this month.

The Biggest Releases

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee directs this dizzying drama about four Black Vietnam veterans (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis) who go back to Vietnam to recover the remains of their beloved squad leader Stormin' Norman (Chadwick Boseman), as well as a buried trove of CIA gold they stashed all those years ago. Like most of Lee's work, it's a wild and thrilling mix of tones and styles. Sometimes it's a character drama about memory and trauma, other times it's a dark, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre-influenced heist thriller, and other times it's a meditation on how Black American soldiers fight and die for a country that doesn't give them all the rights they're entitled to, a message that's especially timely now. All the performances are great, but special praise must be given to Delroy Lindo, who plays Paul, a MAGA true believer who's haunted by ghosts of his past, literally and figuratively, and doesn't handle being back in country well.

Dating Around, Season 2

Netflix's docuseries, where the viewer gets to be a fly on the wall for first dates, doesn't sound like a riveting idea the moment you hear it, but then you think about it for a second and you realize there's no part of it that isn't fascinating You get to watch one person go one first dates with several different people, so you can see who they have chemistry with. You can root for who you want them to pick, or compare your own preferences with theirs. You get to live vicariously through the nervous excitement of a first date without experiencing the awkward small talk yourself. It's like eavesdropping on people in a restaurant for their entire date without the risk of being caught. It's great. Season 1 was set in Brooklyn, but Season 2 follows singles in New Orleans. (Trailer)

The Woods, Season 1

This Polish series is the latest Netflix adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben, following the popular mysteries The Stranger and Safe, and stays in those same murky waters of crime and secrets, oh so many secrets! In The Woods, a man looks for answers about the disappearance of his sister 25 years earlier, when four teens went into the woods and never came out, hoping that she's alive even as bodies and new evidence are being pulled out. -Tim Surette (Trailer)

The Best New Shows to Watch This Summer





Finally on Netflix

How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6

If you've been avoiding spoilers until the final season of ABC's twistarific legal thriller was on Netflix, hopefully you're still hanging in there, and we won't tell you anything other than what you need to know! (Saturday, June 13)

The Best New TV Shows of 2020 to Binge-Watch





Everything Else

Jo Koy: In His Elements

In this unique special, comedian Jo Koy travels to the Philippines and celebrates his heritage with stand-up material about life as a Filipino American while also highlighting the culture of Manila. He shares his stage with other Filipino-American performers, including famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning music producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Iñigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

F Is for Family, Season 4

Bill Burr's animated sitcom about the life of a dysfunctional suburban '70s family returns. This season, Frank Murphy's (Burr) estranged father reenters his life, which brings up old problems and starts new ones when Frank's kids see that their dad is just like Grandpa. (Trailer)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Season 2

This anime-influenced kids' show from DreamWorksTV is back for Season 2, with our heroine Kipo trying to master her powers and exploring the origins of the fantastical world she's found herself in in order to save her friend Lio and defeat the evil baboon-creature Scarlemagne. Your kids will be singing "Get along, Kid Scarlemagne!" (Trailer)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Season 1

The 23rd season overall in the Pokémon animated series franchise finds Ash being joined by a new trainer character named Goh as they do pretty much the same thing they always do, which is travel around, catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and generally have adventures. One, two, you know Pikachu! (Trailer)

The Search, Limited Series

After a girl goes missing from a wealthy suburb of Mexico City, a journalist works to untangle a web of secrets and reveal how power works among the city's privileged elite, while a local district attorney tries to use the case to his own ends. (Trailer)

Alexa & Katie, Part 4

It's the final season of this family sitcom, as Alexa (Paris Berelc) and Katie (Isabel May) enter senior year. They've been through so much together, with Alexa overcoming cancer, but now they have to consider the possibility that their paths may be diverging as Katie gets waitlisted at the college they were planning to attend together. And in case you were wondering, this show can set off an Amazon Echo when characters say "Alexa." (Saturday, June 13 / Trailer)

Marcella, Season 3

In Season 3 of this Scandi-style British crime drama, Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) is undercover in Belfast infiltrating a crime family, but she's in so deep, and her personal life is such a mess after the events of Season 2, that she's having trouble staying tethered to who she really is. And her blackouts are getting worse. One time she came to and she was riding The Big Fish! (Sunday, June 14 / Trailer)

Mr. Iglesias, Part 2

Arena-packing comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' broadcast-style sitcom returns for "Part 2," which I guess is the second half of Season 1, even though Season 1 premiered almost exactly a year ago? Maybe it is Season 2. But Netflix likes to divide its comedy series into "parts." Anyway, Iglesias plays a high school teacher who's trying to inspire some troubled youth. (Wednesday, June 17 / no trailer)

A Whisker Away

Melancholic whimsy seems to be the vibe of this anime movie about a girl who transforms herself into a cat in order to get close to her crush, who she can't connect with as a human. But spend too much time as a cat, you may find yourself becoming a cat forever, on the Isle of Cats. It's sort of a reverse Pinocchio situation. It has lovely animation courtesy of Studio Colorido, who brought you Penguin Highway and Pokémon: Twilight Wings. (Thursday, June 18 / Trailer)

The Order, Season 2

In Season 2 of Netflix's silliest supernatural teen series, the tension between werewolves and magicians at Belgrave University — which is like Hogwarts for Underworld -- reaches a breaking point, until a greater evil threatens to destroy lycan and wizard alike. (Thursday, June 18 / no trailer)

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations. And check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and movies to watch in June.

PHOTOS: The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far