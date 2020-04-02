Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of April 3-9.

It's a light week for new releases, which is fine, because Netflix is still coasting on the success of Tiger King, the crazy documentary series that has been the only thing besides coronavirus anyone has talked about for two weeks (remember when those guys were running for president?). They can ride that tiger until their next hit, Too Hot to Handle, comes out on April 17. That one is a reality competition where people lose money if they get too horny. It's going to be huge. Until then, we'll have to make do with new episodes Terrace House, the opposite of Too Hot to Handle.

All titles debut on Friday, April 3 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Coffee & Kareem

When I saw the pun title for this movie, I was like, "eh, not a good sign." Then I found it was a buddy action comedy starring The Office's Ed Helms as Officer James Coffee, doofy white cop named babysitting a foulmouthed black 12-year-old named Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) because he's dating his mom (Taraji P. Henson), and they have to survive being pursued by dangerous criminals because Kareem's plan to hire them to scare Coffee went wrong, and I was like "hmm, this really doesn't sound promising." Then I watched the trailer and Kareem made me laugh a bunch of times. What can I say, I'm a sucker for kids saying swears.

Money Heist, Season 4

Known overseas as La casa de papel, Netflix's popular Spanish drama about money heisting (that's a technical term) returns for its fourth season. In the new episodes, things are lookin' pretty rough, as the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) plan begins to unravel and the thieves have to fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. And if the new season isn't enough heist-related content for you, Netflix is also releasing a companion film known as Money Heist: The Phenomenon, which looks at how and why the show has sparked such a large following around the world. People love watching that money get heisted. -Tim Surette (Trailer)

Everything Else

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

We don't usually feature non-Netflix originals in this weekly roundup, but this week's pickings are so slim and this movie is so great that we're making an exception. It comes from writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), who builds worlds that operate on their own peculiar logic. Colin Farrell stars as Steven, a surgeon who gets a curse placed on him by a teenage boy (Barry Keoghan, who eats spaghetti in a tremendously off-putting way) who blames him for killing his own father in an unsuccessful operation. The curse requires balance, and so Steven must kill a member of his own family, or else they'll all die of a wasting disease. It's a chilling, darkly hilarious psychological thriller, in Lanthimos' pre-Favourite style of intentionally underplayed performances and unpredictable, totally unique twists. (Sunday, April 5)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Part 1

Spirit the horse and his girl Lucky go on a new adventure at the titular riding academy in this new installment of the popular animated series. Lucky's in the valley, Pru ain't been up off the porch. (Trailer)

StarBeam, Season 1

Zoey is a second-grader with a big secret: She's the superhero StarBeam. I'mma MFing StarBeam. (Trailer)

The Big Show Show, Season 1

Wrestler Big Show stars in this family comedy from WWE Studios as a fictional version of himself raising three daughters. He's probably setting a world record for largest man to star in a family sitcom. And you won't in a thousand tries guess who's in the cast. Scroll to the bottom of the post for the answer.* (Trailer / Monday, April 6)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020, Part 3

Life in the big city. (Trailer / Tuesday, April 7)

Hi Score Girl, Season 2

An anime series about high school students who love each other and arcade games. I don't really know what's going on, but I like the use of old Street Fighter footage in the animation. (Trailer / Thursday, April 9)

The Circle France, Season 1

The Netflix reality sensation where social media becomes a head-to-head competition heads to the land of the Gauls. Keep your eye on the twins. I think they're in it to win it. (Trailer / Thursday, April 9)

*Jaleel White, aka Urkel.

