The rest of the entertainment world might be on pause as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but your favorite streaming services are still forging on and bringing tons of new titles to your queue next month. With everyone practicing social distancing, this bounty of streaming options couldn't be more timely, really, so to help organize your to-be-watched pile, TV Guide is compiling a list of all of the titles which are coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ in April 2020 below.
Netflix
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage — New Episodes (Netflix Documentary)
The Circle Game: France (Netflix Original)
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 10
Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15
The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The AssaultBleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 30
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
Hulu
April 1
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)
Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 - 29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 - 18 (Food Network)
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Boost (1988)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (2008)
Dr. T. and the Women (2000)
The Eternal (1998)
Free Birds (2013)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gator (1976)
Get Smart (2008)
Gods and Monsters (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hud (1963)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Let Me In (2010)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
The Mexican (2001)
Misery (1990)
Moll Flanders (1996)
Phone Booth (2003)
Repentance (2014)
Risky Business (1983)
Romancing the Stone (1984)
The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
The Sender (1982)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)
Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
April 3
Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)
Four Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
April 6
Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 7
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 8
Parasite (2019)
April 9
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Vault (2019)
Unlocked (2017)
April 15
Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
A Teacher (2013)
The Messenger (2009)
April 16
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
April 20
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A Kind Of Murder(2016)
April 222
Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 23
Cunningham (2019)
April 24
Abominable (2019)
April 29
Footloose (2011)
April 30
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)
*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:
The Accused (1988) (4/1)
Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)
Diana (2013) (4/1)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) (4/1)
Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)
The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)
My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)
The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)
Original Sin (2001) (4/1)
Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)
Showtime (2002) (4/1)
Snatch (2000) (4/1)
Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)
Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)
Superstar (1999) (4/1)
Surf's Up (2007) (4/1)
Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)
WarGames (1983) (4/1)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)
The Comedian (2017) (4/4)
Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)
Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)
Where's My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)
Garden State (2004) (4/10)
Hellboy (2004) (4/10)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)
Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)
Rent Due (2020) (4/10)
The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)
The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)
Funny People (2009) (4/16)
Overcomer (2019) (4/17)
The Animal (2001) (4/17)
Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)
Bulworth (1998) (4/17)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)
First Sunday (2008) (4/17)
The French Connection (1971) (4/17)
The Haunting (1999) (4/17)
Ithaca (2015) (4/17)
Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)
Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)
Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)
Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)
Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)
Beethoven (1992) (4/24)
Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)
The Bravest (2019) (4/29)
*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:
Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)
Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)
We're Here: Series Premiere (4/23)
I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)
*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)
Amazon
Disney+
EARTH MONTH
Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature:
African Cats (Disneynature)
America's National Parks (National Geographic)
Bears (Disneynature)
Before the Flood (National Geographic)
Born in China (Disneynature)
Chimpanzee (Disneynature)
Crimson Wing (Disneynature)
Earth Live (National Geographic)
The Flood (National Geographic)
Giants of the Deep Blue (National Geographic)
Great Migrations (National Geographic)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
Into the Grand Canyon (National Geographic)
JANE (National Geographic)
Kingdom of the Blue Whale (National Geographic)
Kingdom of the White Wolf (National Geographic)
Monkey Kingdom (Disneynature)
One Strange Rock (National Geographic)
Planet of the Birds (National Geographic)
Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures (National Geographic)
Tree Climbing Lions (National Geographic)
Wild Russia (National Geographic)
Wild Yellowstone (National Geographic)
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (National Geographic)
Wings of Life (Disneynature)
April 1
Dr. Dolittle
April 3
Library Titles
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don's Fountain of Youth
Donald's Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (S1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto's Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Disney+ Originals
Life on the Edge "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)
Dolphin Reef (Premiere)
Diving with Dolphins "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 - "Dangerous Debt"
Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding Episode 208 - "Marry ME" (Finale)
Shop Class Episode 106 - "Downhill Derby"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 - "Minnie Mouse: Apron"
One Day At Disney Episode 118 - "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"
Be Our Chef Episode 102 - "Diagnosis: Delicious"
April 10
New Library Titles
Life Below Zero (S14)
Paradise Island (S1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
Disney+ Originals
A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Special) (Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 - "Together Again"
Shop Class Episode 107 - "Ready for Launch"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 - "Minnie Mouse: Kite"
One Day At Disney Episode 119 - "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"
Be Our Chef Episode 103 - "Hidden Within"
April 12
PJ Masks (S3)
April 17
New Library Titles
Brain Games (S8)
Let's Stick Together Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
Pluto's PurchaseThe Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 - "Old Friends Not Forgotten"
Shop Class Episode 108 - "Build Your Own Adventure" (Finale)
Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 - "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"
One Day At Disney Episode 120 - "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"
Be Our Chef Episode 104 - "Curiouser and Curiouser"
April 19
Just Roll with It (S1)
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)
April 24
New Library Titles
America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 - "The Phantom Apprentice"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 - "WALL•E: Recycling Container"
One Day At Disney Episode 121 - "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"
Be Our Chef Episode 105 - "Beyond the Reef"
April 30
National Treasure