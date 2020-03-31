Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Chris Hemsworth is taking over Netflix next month. OK, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but he does have a new action movie debuting on the streaming service on Friday, April 24, and it sounds like a doozy. Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave, stars Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who's hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss.

Ana de Armas' knives will also be out (probably) in Sergio, a pic directed by Greg Barker. Wagner Moura stars as the titular U.N. diplomat who wants to spend a quiet life with the woman he loves (Armas) but is given one more life-or-death assignment in Baghdad. The film premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 17. Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson will headline a film about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend's 11-year-old to take down a ruthless criminal in Coffee & Kareem, which premieres April 3, and Netflix's next YA hit-in-the-making is Outer Banks, a show about a tight-knit group of teens uncovering a long-buried secret that takes them on a wild adventure, arrives April 15.

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in April

In addition to those titles, Netflix will also debut its new series Brew Brothers, the fourth season of Money Heist, and even a film about why people love Money Heist. Plus, Community Seasons 1-6 will finally hit the platform, along with movies like The Social Network, The Hangover, and The Matrix.

Find out everything else that's coming to Netflix in April 2020 below. Also, be sure to find out what's leaving Netflix in April and what's coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ next month right here.

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

TBD

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage — New Episodes (Netflix Documentary)

The Circle Game: France (Netflix Original)

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

-Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

-Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

-Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

Find out what's leaving Netflix in April right here.