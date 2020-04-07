Hello, are you hungering for a new Chris Hemsworth movie? Of course you are; who isn't? Netflix had our best interests in mind when it dropped the trailer Tuesday for Hemsworth's new action-thriller, Extraction, which is jam-packed with shots of him frowning and fighting bad guys.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, of Avengers: Endgame fame, Extraction follows Hemsworth as a tortured mercenary on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. When the job goes sideways, he goes against warnings from David Harbour, who is also in this, and vows to keep the boy safe. There's action, there's adventure, and there's at least one car chase. In these uncertain times, that's all any of us can really ask for.

The Netflix Original also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, and Derek Luke.

Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24.