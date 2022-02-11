The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Paul Rudd, Our Idiot Brother The Weinstein Company

It's dangerous to add movies that aren't Netflix Originals to your "My List" on the streaming service, because there's a good chance they'll expire before you get a chance to watch them. If you were planning to eventually watch the acclaimed crime thriller Good Time on Netflix and figured it would still be there when you got around to it, you figured wrong! It's off Netflix and now on Showtime. Don't make the same mistake with the other great movies expiring from Netflix in February 2022.

The best movies leaving Netflix this month include underrated indie dramedy Our Idiot Brother, the '80s fantasy classic Labyrinth, and the legendary sc-fi action movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The good news is that some of these movies are moving to different streaming services. The bad news is that they're not Netflix, the streaming service you're subscribed to if you're subscribed to any.

We've rounded up a handful of picks for the best movies to watch before they leave Netflix imminently below. Keep scrolling for the full list of everything leaving Netflix in February, which also includes some good stuff we didn't highlight. We also have a list of everything that's coming to Netflix this month.

For fans of: Being so stressed out that you grind your teeth to powder by the end of the movie

Year: 2017

Director: Josh & Benny Safdie

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Genre: Thriller

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 80



Before they made Uncut Gems, filmmaker brothers Josh and Benny Safdie gave everyone anxiety attacks with this almost unbearably tense indie that you absolutely need to watch if you love New York City and/or crime thrillers. Robert Pattinson is incredible as Connie Nikas, a dirtbag from Queens who robs a bank with his developmentally disabled brother Nick (Benny Safdie). Nick gets arrested during the getaway and is sent to Rikers Island. Connie has to come up with $10,000 to bail him out of the notorious jail, which sets him off on a harrowing, grimy journey into Queens' small-time criminal underworld. It's a sensorily overwhelming thriller with a devoted cult that hopefully you join before it leaves Netflix. The good news is that it isn't leaving streaming entirely; it's now on Showtime, the exclusive streaming home of most movies from production company A24.

For fans of: Paul Rudd, star-studded indie comedies

Year: 2011

Director: Jesse Peretz

Stars: Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 60



Paul Rudd stars in this charming, low-key indie dramedy as the titular idiot brother, an affable but aimless organic farmer/weed dealer. After he gets out of jail for selling to a uniformed police officer, he bounces around the homes of his sisters, who are played by Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer. None of them want him around, as his presence interferes with their busy lives, but he teaches them all something about not taking things so seriously and choosing to see the best in people. It's a sweet and heartfelt movie with some very funny moments, like Steve Coogan walking into a dresser (watch it before it expires so you understand why it's so funny!).

For fans of: Muppets, David Bowie, '80s nostalgia

Year: 1986

Director: Jim Henson

Stars: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, a bunch of puppets

Genre: Fantasy, Musical

Rating: PG

Metacritic score: 50



This 1980s fantasy cult classic is the kind of movie the kids from Stranger Things would obsess over. An ordinary teenage girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) has to reach the center of an enchanted maze in order to rescue her baby brother from the cunning clutches of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie, glammy and menacing). She's helped on her quest by a number of magical creatures, who are all puppets built by Jim Henson's Creature Workshop. It's an immersive fantasy world with really remarkable puppetry, and a great family movie for kids 8 and up. Kids raised on computer animation will flip when they see elaborate, tactile puppets like Ludo and the Wiseman.

For fans of: Extremely dark comedy

Year: 2009

Director: Jody Hill

Stars: Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña, Anna Faris

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 54



One of the darkest comedies you'll ever see, and an unforgettable one, with penetrating insight into the troubled mind of the sort of person who wants the power that comes with being a cop but isn't psychologically stable enough to make it. Seth Rogen stars as Ronnie Barnhardt, a mall security guard with mental health issues who goes too far in his pursuit of a serial flasher. Written and directed by Danny McBride associate Jody Hill, it's basically Taxi Driver as a comedy, with one of Rogen's best performances. It's not for everybody, but if you like your depressing movies to have some jokes in them, watch this before it's gone.

Year: 1991

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick

Genre: Sci-fi, Action

Rating: R

Metacritic score: 75



Sci-fi action classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day is leaving Netflix, and we don't know when it will be back. (Get it? lol.) So this might be your last chance for who knows how long to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger fight liquid metal Robert Patrick on a streaming service. If you haven't watched T2 in awhile, it's still awesome. The special effects hold up shockingly well, the action is thrilling, Ah-nuld is magnetic (Get it? He's made of metal, lol). James Cameron has made two perfect sci-fi movies, and this is one of them (the other, of course, is Aliens, which randomly is streaming on Tubi for free at the moment). It's also one of the greatest sequels you don't have to have watched the first one to understand.





Everything Leaving Netflix in February



Feb. 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups



Feb. 8

Polaroid



Feb. 10

Good Time



Feb. 15

Studio 54



Feb. 16

Drunk Parents



Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey



Feb. 25

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother





Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen (not THE Edge of Seventeen, a different movie that is NOT leaving)



Feb. 28

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

21 Jump Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Chocolat



Dances With Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

I Am Legend



The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Wyatt Earp



