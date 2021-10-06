Jack Nicholson, The Shining Getty Images

The best Halloween movies on HBO and HBO Max include scary ones for the brave and fun ones for the whole family, so there's something to watch to get into the Halloween mood no matter what you're looking for. From classic horror films like The Blob, to ghoulish movies from your childhood like Gremlins, to modern cult classics like Trick 'r Treat, HBO Max has an impressive collection of Halloween and horror films to watch. Just make sure you've locked the back door before you fire them up.

Looking for even more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! We also have hand-picked selections based on shows you already love.

For fans of: Tim Burton, animated films, and Tim Burton's animated films

In this lighthearted yet spooky 2005 animated film created by Tim Burton, Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria (Emily Watson) are set to be married. At their wedding rehearsal, Victor gets nervous for the big day and ferrets off into the forest to practice his vows. But he unknowingly placed Victoria's wedding ring onto a tree branch, quickly finding out that it was actually the hand of a dead woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), who snatches him and brings him to the underworld as her husband. Desperate to return to Victoria, Victor tricks Emily into letting him go back to the land of the living, but Emily doesn't give up that easily. Time is ticking for Victor, as he finds out Victoria's parents are trying to marry her off to another man, and he'll do whatever he can to get back to her. [WATCH ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Campy vintage horror

In this 1958 classic sci-fi horror movie, Steve Andrews (Steve McQueen) and his girlfriend, Jane Martin (Aneta Corsaut), are enjoying date night when what appears to be a meteor crashes down to Earth. Barney (Olin Howland) goes to investigate -- big mistake -- and finds a small gelatinous blob coming from the meteor. The space goo latches onto him and eventually consumes him, growing larger and larger in size. The blob continues to overtake the people in town, growing more and more massive. The town comes together to try to take down this weird creature, finally realizing that if they don't, it could mean the end for them. If you need more modern effects, the 1988 remake is streaming on Peacock. [WATCH ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Extremely campy movies with seemingly cute creatures that are actually terrifying

Rand (Hoyt Axton) has the best intentions when he buys his son Billy (Zach Galligan) a mysterious pet from an antique store in this 1984 film. The instructions for taking care of this furry creature were clear: Keep it out of sunlight, keep it away from water, and don't feed it after midnight. Billy names his new friend Gizmo, and things are going fine until Gizmo gets wet and suddenly multiplies. Soon after, the new creatures trick their humans into feeding them after midnight, turning them into pesky, evil gremlins. The gremlins quickly take over, wreaking havoc on the entire town, but Billy wants to take them all down, because despite how cute they are, these gremlins are pure evil. It's a mostly family-friendly fun film with some scares that might be too much for little ones. [WATCH ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Psychological thrillers, axes, twins, waves of blood, Stanley Kubrick

In this 1980 classic thriller, author Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes a job at a remote hotel but is warned that it has a bit of a sketchy history. Jack starts to slowly lose his mind while he's in the building, rapidly falling back into his old alcoholic, abusive ways. He'd previously given up his vices after accidentally hurting his son Danny (Danny Lloyd), but the hotel and its inhabitants pushed him off the edge and into maniacal insanity. When his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), finally clues in to what's happening with him, she attempts to make an escape with Danny, but the remote location of the hotel proves to be much more of a hindrance than they could have ever realized. If a mind-bendingly creepy thriller movie is what you want to fill your Halloween evening with, you cannot go wrong with The Shining, because it's truly one of the best scary movies of all time. [WATCH ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Cabins in the woods, strange books, slapstick horror, Bruce Campbell, boomsticks

The Evil Dead launched Sam Raimi's career as a beloved cinematic weirdo, telling the story of five college students who go to a remote cabin in the woods, where four of them get possessed by evil spirits, leaving the last (Bruce Campbell) to fend for himself in a battle of survival. It's viscerally terrifying, thanks to Raimi's immaculate direction and Campbell's performance, with its own unique energy that has turned it into a cult classic. However, Evil Dead II is one of the rare cases in movie history where the sequel was arguably better than the original, taking on a new tone that leaned into the camp and comedy as deadlier forces called for more spectacular fights, including one man (Campbell again) battling his own severed hand. It's a fantastic double feature, and if you're up for it, go ahead and watch the third film in the franchise, the bizarre medieval fantasy Army of Darkness. -Tim Surette [WATCH EVIL DEAD ON HBO MAX, WATCH EVIL DEAD II ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Scary clowns, coming-of-age stories, red balloons

The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name takes us back to Derry, Maine, where a group of kids -- self-dubbed The Losers -- are trying to figure out what a terrifying entity that they're all witnessing actually is. Though one kid saw the terror as Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard), others have seen things like a leper, a painting come to life, and a ghost. They soon realize this entity that they're calling "It" manifests as their worst fears. [WATCH ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Comical and complicated deaths, that feeling you get when you know something bad is about to happen

In this film from 2000, a high school class is ready to take off for a trip to Paris when Alex (Devon Sawa) has a premonition that their plane is going to burst into flames. In his panic to get off the plane, he brings a few of his classmates with him. As they struggle with authorities in the airport, they all watch their plane take off, only to explode in midair, killing everyone on board. Though the teens all feel relieved that they survived the crash, they soon realized cheating death always comes with consequences, and death isn't about to let them off easily. [WATCH ON HBO MAX]







For fans of: Halloween, short horror stories

One of Halloween's modern horror classics, the 2008 film Trick 'r Treat is actually four short movies in one, all tied together by a creepy (and somewhat adorable) trick-or-treater who shambles through each of the tales of terror in a small town on Halloween night. It has the feel of a horror classic of the 1980s, mixing campy comedy, genuine scares, gore, and a tiny bit of gratuitous skin, making it a perfect Halloween pre-party date night flick before you generate your own mayhem on the streets. -Tim Surette [WATCH ON HBO MAX]