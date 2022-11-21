Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 21

Gary Carr and Chloe Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

The question every streaming service asks itself: Drop all at once or roll out weekly? Following a week at No. 1 looking like the next big thing, The English has fallen to No. 2 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list after dropping all six of its episodes on its Nov. 11 release date, while The Peripheral, which releases new episodes weekly, has regained the top spot that it claimed for the first time all the way back in late October. Streaming numbers are a tricky business, but here we see the strength of a weekly rollout. The new film The People We Hate at the Wedding is having a strong showing in its first weekend of release, rising to No. 3. All this movement has pushed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to its lowest ranking yet: No. 5.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:





The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Animal Kingdom Season 6 (2022) - The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22)

- The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22) Good Night Oppy (2022) - Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23)

- Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23) Cyrano (2021) - Peter Dinklage stars in this new telling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story (Nov. 23)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 18

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Ben Pratt and Kristen Bell, The People We Hate at the Wedding Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3





Willa Fitzgerald, Reacher Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



7. Overdose

For fans of: Foreign crime films

Is it good?: How do you say "bargain DVD bin" in French?

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Nov. 21