Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 18

Wedding season just ended in real life, but it has just begun on Amazon Prime Video. The new comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and Ben Platt, just dropped on Prime and debuts on the service's top 10 list at No. 9. When something appears on the list on its first day, it's a good bet that it's going to climb the charts in its first full day of eligibility, so expect to see it higher over the weekend. Emily Blunt's new Western series The English remains in the top spot, where it's been all week.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:





The Mindy Project (2013) - All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15)

- All six seasons of Mindy Kaling's Fox/Hulu rom-comedy. (Nov. 15) Pasos de héroe (2016) - Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16)

- Colombian film about kids doing what it takes to play soccer. (Nov. 16) The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022) - Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18)

- Dark comedy film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt as some pretty annoying people at a wedding. (Nov. 18) Busco Novia (2021) - Spanish-language film about a blogger who writes about his bland sex life and sees his life change when it becomes a hit. (Nov. 18)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Animal Kingdom Season 6 (2022) - The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22)

- The final season of TNT's family crime drama (Nov. 22) Good Night Oppy (2022) - Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23)

- Documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity (Nov. 23) Cyrano (2021) - Peter Dinklage stars in this new telling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story (Nov. 23)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 21

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: November 17



Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Mammals

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: James Corden (the actor), men fed up with relationships

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





The Devil's Hour

For fans of: Evil Peter Capaldi, creepy kids

Is it good?: It's a pretty fun supernatural thriller with some great performances

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Messy families, boorish Americans, Kristen Bell and Allison Janney

Is it good?: The excellent cast does not make an excellent film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Nov. 18