Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 17

We have a new No. 1!
Amazon Prime Video subscribers love to see the bad guys get theirs, and after watching Jack Ryan save the world from a potential nuclear attack, they've moved on to watching Meyer Offerman wipe out some Nazi stragglers in Season 2 of Hunters. The alternate history conspiracy drama moves into the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Jan. 17, replacing Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which drops to No. 2. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Jurassic World Dominion, The Rig, and Reacher.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 13
For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters
Is it good?: Not particularly
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot
Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist
Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
More on Amazon:
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 10
For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies
Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Jan. 17