Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 17

Amazon Prime Video subscribers love to see the bad guys get theirs, and after watching Jack Ryan save the world from a potential nuclear attack, they've moved on to watching Meyer Offerman wipe out some Nazi stragglers in Season 2 of Hunters. The alternate history conspiracy drama moves into the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Jan. 17, replacing Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which drops to No. 2. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Jurassic World Dominion, The Rig, and Reacher.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) - The classic Richard Gere romance about a Navy recruit. (Jan. 15)

- The classic Richard Gere romance about a Navy recruit. (Jan. 15) Man Who Shot Liberty Vance (1962) - The classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne. (Jan. 15)

- The classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne. (Jan. 15) Road Trip (2000) - The classic teen romp about preventing a sex tape from going to Austin... or is it Boston? (Jan. 15)

- The classic teen romp about preventing a sex tape from going to Austin... or is it Boston? (Jan. 15) The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6 (1996) - The classic Steve Harvey sitcom about a former R&B star. (Jan. 15)

- The classic Steve Harvey sitcom about a former R&B star. (Jan. 15) Vengeance (2022) - B.J. Novak's dark comedy about a podcaster investigating a girl's murder. (Jan. 17)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (2023) - The continued animated adventures of the D&D gang. (Jan. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 13

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3

For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10

For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies

Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

