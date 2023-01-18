Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 18

Michael Kelly and John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Hunters didn't hold the top spot in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for long. The Nazi-hunting drama fell to No. 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, allowing Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 to retake the No. 1 position after briefly relinquishing it. The Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig also swapped spots with the blockbuster film Jurassic World Dominion to move back up to No. 3. Look for some changes this weekend when Season 2 of the cult animated Dungeons & Dragons favorite The Legend of Vox Machina debuts.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching.



New Releases on Prime Video:

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) - The classic Richard Gere romance about a Navy recruit. (Jan. 15)

- The classic Richard Gere romance about a Navy recruit. (Jan. 15) Man Who Shot Liberty Vance (1962) - The classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne. (Jan. 15)

- The classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne. (Jan. 15) Road Trip (2000) - The classic teen romp about preventing a sex tape from going to Austin... or is it Boston? (Jan. 15)

- The classic teen romp about preventing a sex tape from going to Austin... or is it Boston? (Jan. 15) The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6 (1996) - The classic Steve Harvey sitcom about a former R&B star. (Jan. 15)

- The classic Steve Harvey sitcom about a former R&B star. (Jan. 15) Vengeance (2022) - B.J. Novak's dark comedy about a podcaster investigating a girl's murder. (Jan. 17)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (2023) - The continued animated adventures of the D&D gang. (Jan. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 17

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic World Dominion

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



Deion Sanders, Coach Prime Amazon Studios

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Jan. 18