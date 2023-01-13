Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 13

Emily Hampshire, The Rig Amazon Studios

It looks like the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park Dominion have met their streaming extinction-level event meteor, as the movie is falling down Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Friday, Jan. 13. The blockbuster is down to No. 3 after living at No. 2 since its debut on Prime Video, and in its place is the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig. Hunters is still in the deer blind at No. 4, but expect a big leap up the chart with the premiere of its second season, which is out today.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



Snitch (2013) - It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10)

- It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10) Hunters Season 2 (2023) - The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s. (Jan. 13)

- The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s. (Jan. 13) The Test Season 2 (2023) - Sports docuseries about the Australian Men's cricket team. (Jan. 13)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) - The classic Richard Gere romance about a Navy recruit. (Jan. 15)

- The classic Richard Gere romance about a Navy recruit. (Jan. 15) Man Who Shot Liberty Vance (1962) - The classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne. (Jan. 15)

- The classic John Ford Western starring John Wayne. (Jan. 15) Road Trip (2000) - The classic teen romp about preventing a sex tape from going to Austin... or is it Boston? (Jan. 15)

- The classic teen romp about preventing a sex tape from going to Austin... or is it Boston? (Jan. 15) The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6 (1996) - The classic Steve Harvey sitcom about a former R&B star. (Jan. 15)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 12

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Kurt Iswarienko/Amazon Studios

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Jan. 13