Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 12

Jack Ryan still leads the way
You wouldn't want to challenge Jack Ryan in hand-to-hand combat, and you clearly wouldn't want to challenge him on Prime Video's Top 10, either. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan still leads the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The action series has been in the No. 1 spot since it was released just before Christmas, and it isn't going anywhere yet. It's still followed by Jurassic World Dominion and The Rig, with the only movement on the list coming in the form of The Peripheral, which moves back up a spot to No. 7.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 11
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot
Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist
Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters
Is it good?: Not particularly
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders
Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Jan. 12