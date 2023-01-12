Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 12

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

You wouldn't want to challenge Jack Ryan in hand-to-hand combat, and you clearly wouldn't want to challenge him on Prime Video's Top 10, either. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan still leads the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The action series has been in the No. 1 spot since it was released just before Christmas, and it isn't going anywhere yet. It's still followed by Jurassic World Dominion and The Rig, with the only movement on the list coming in the form of The Peripheral, which moves back up a spot to No. 7.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching.



New Releases on Prime Video:



The Winter Palace (2022) - Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8)

- Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8) Snitch (2013) - It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Hunters Season 2 (2023) - The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

- The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s. The Test Season 2 (2023) - Sports docuseries about the Australian Men's cricket team.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 11

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Amazon Studios

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Deion Sanders, Coach Prime Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Jan. 12