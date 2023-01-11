Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 11

John Krasinski and Michael Kelly, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Wednesday, Jan. 11 is once again topped by Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which has been the most popular show on the streamer since it was released just before Christmas, and there doesn't seem to be anything else that is going to slow it down. Much of the rest of the list looks the same as it did yesterday, with Jurassic World Dominion, The Rig, Hunters, and Three Pines holding down the top 5.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



The Winter Palace (2022) - Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8)

- Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8) Snitch (2013) - It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Hunters Season 2 (2023) - The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

- The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s. The Test Season 2 (2023) - Sports docuseries about the Australian Men's cricket team.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 10

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic World Dominion

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Deion Sanders, Coach Prime Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Jan. 11